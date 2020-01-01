CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Tokenomics
CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Impormasyon
Official CZ's dog
CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga BROCCOLI token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Broccoli 714 is a memecoin that emerged in early 2025 following Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao's public reveal of his dog's name, "Broccoli." The token quickly gained traction on BNB Chain and other blockchains, with significant trading activity and social media attention. However, Broccoli 714, like many memecoins, exhibits highly speculative and community-driven tokenomics, with little to no formal documentation or standardized economic design. Below is a comprehensive analysis based on available data:
Issuance Mechanism
- Decentralized, Permissionless Launch: Broccoli 714 was created in a frenzy of memecoin launches, primarily on platforms like Four.Meme (BNB Chain) and Pump.fun (Solana). The tokens were deployed by anonymous or pseudonymous developers, often using automated smart contracts.
- No Official Supply Cap or Emission Schedule: There is no evidence of a fixed maximum supply, structured emission, or inflation schedule. The supply and contract parameters are determined by the deploying party at launch, with no central authority or ongoing minting.
Allocation Mechanism
- Creator/Insider Allocation: Early reports indicate that some Broccoli-themed tokens saw their creators or "snipers" use smart contracts to acquire large portions of the supply at launch. For example, one wallet acquired over 110 million tokens and sold them for millions in profit within minutes.
- Open Market Distribution: The majority of tokens were distributed via open trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) immediately after launch. There were no public sales, airdrops, or structured vesting for the broader community.
- No Documented Team, Treasury, or Ecosystem Allocations: Unlike more formal projects, there is no evidence of pre-allocated reserves for development, marketing, or ecosystem growth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Purely Speculative Asset: Broccoli 714, like most memecoins, has no intrinsic utility, governance function, or protocol-based rewards. Its primary use is for speculative trading and social signaling within the crypto community.
- No Staking, Yield, or Fee Distribution: There are no mechanisms for holders to earn passive income, participate in governance, or receive protocol fees.
- Community-Driven Value: The token's value is driven by social media hype, viral trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or incentives.
Locking Mechanism
- No Formal Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or contractual restrictions on transfers. All tokens are typically liquid and tradeable from the moment of launch.
- Potential for Insider Advantage: The lack of locking mechanisms allows early buyers or contract deployers to sell large amounts immediately, often leading to rapid price volatility and "pump-and-dump" dynamics.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are unlocked and tradeable at launch. There are no scheduled unlocks or delayed releases.
- No Transparency on Insider Holdings: Due to the anonymous nature of deployment, it is difficult to track or verify if any portion of the supply is informally "locked" by insiders.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Broccoli 714 Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Decentralized, permissionless launch; no official supply cap or emission schedule
|Allocation Mechanism
|Creator/insider allocation at launch; open market trading; no structured allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative; no utility, staking, or rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|None; all tokens liquid at launch; no vesting or contractual locks
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no scheduled unlocks or vesting
Context and Implications
- Extreme Volatility: Broccoli 714 and similar memecoins are subject to rapid price swings, with early insiders often profiting at the expense of later buyers.
- Lack of Transparency: The absence of formal documentation, audits, or governance increases risk for participants.
- Community Hype: The token's value is almost entirely driven by social media trends and viral events, not by underlying utility or economic fundamentals.
- No Official Endorsement: CZ and Binance have explicitly stated there is no "official" Broccoli token, and the proliferation of such tokens is a community phenomenon.
Conclusion
Broccoli 714 exemplifies the speculative, community-driven nature of memecoins in 2025. Its token economics are characterized by a lack of formal structure, immediate liquidity, and high risk, with value driven by social media and market sentiment rather than utility or incentives. Prospective participants should exercise extreme caution and understand the risks inherent in such assets.
CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga BROCCOLI token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang BROCCOLI token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni BROCCOLI, galugarin ang live na presyo ng BROCCOLI token!
CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng BROCCOLI ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng BROCCOLI
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang BROCCOLI? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng BROCCOLI ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
