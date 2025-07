Bitrise (BRISE) Impormasyon

Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, While our $BRISE token benefit investors through staking in BUSD rewards and our smart contract also has a buyback function which helps in the price growth of our token and makes it more scarce.

Opisyal na Website: https://bitgert.com/ Puting papel: https://bitgert.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Bitgert_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/ErSZNwsamWjR9Hj2o18GLwVyTkooyGbdptjMjuv72X8A