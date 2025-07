Bombie (BOMB) Impormasyon

Bombie is the top-paying mini-game on Telegram & TON and LINE & Kaia ecosystems, featuring a "Shooting to Earn" mode where players battle zombies to earn $BOMB tokens. It is the first dual-platform game on Telegram and LINE, with a fair-launch tokenomics model.

Opisyal na Website: https://bombie.xyz/ Puting papel: https://bombie.xyz/#/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQAQZEf6A-BfN8wYVnjdyPWpCXwkTSjhfF5ZWP7AjReM4eEI