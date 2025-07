TaskBunny (BNY) Impormasyon

TaskBunny is an innovative project that introduces the concept of Proof of Post (PoP) as a new way to reward users for their social media activity. The reward is given in the form of its own cryptocurrency called BNY, which is issued on the Base network. This ensures that all rewards, once distributed, are verifiable and securely recorded on the blockchain.

Opisyal na Website: https://taskbunny.io/ Puting papel: https://bny-site-images.s3.amazonaws.com/Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x6009e7CD237087e6d7570990e8bDac09C3E182B0