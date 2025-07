Blocery (BLY) Impormasyon

Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.

Opisyal na Website: http://blocery.io/ Puting papel: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1wsX-IVEqNpTUvgbsEh9R-CVBjOiNQluY Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf8aD7dFe656188A23e89da09506Adf7ad9290D5d