BlueMove (BLUEMOVE) Impormasyon

BlueMove is a remarkable super app built on the Aptos and Sui blockchains, providing users with an NFT launchpad, marketplace, and DEX, all on one platform. It offers full functionality and a seamless web and mobile experience, making it an excellent choice for traders and developers.

Opisyal na Website: https://bluemove.net/ Puting papel: https://docs.bluemove.net/docs/welcome-to-bluemove Block Explorer: https://aptoscan.com/coin/0x27fafcc4e39daac97556af8a803dbb52bcb03f0821898dc845ac54225b9793eb::move_coin::MoveCoin