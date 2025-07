Bluefin (BLUE) Impormasyon

Bluefin is a decentralized spot and derivatives trading platform on the Sui blockchain and is backed by Polychain, SIG, Brevan Howard, and other leading firms. Bluefin is the largest protocol on Sui by total volume, with over $37B traded since launching in September 2023. The exchange currently has 57,754 unique depositors and $27.1M in TVL.

