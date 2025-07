Bellscoin (BELLS) Impormasyon

Bellscoin is a Proof of Work blockchain created by BillyM2K, the founder of Dogecoin. It was made eight days before Dogecoin in December 2013. Following Dogecoin’s rapid rise to becoming the world's #1 memecoin, interest in Bellscoin declined, and the chain stopped being mined shortly after launch. Over the years, various blockchain enthusiasts attempted to restart Bellscoin, but it wasn’t until late 2023 that a relaunch was successful.

Opisyal na Website: https://bellscoin.com/ Puting papel: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=349695.0 Block Explorer: https://nintondo.io/explorer