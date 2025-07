Beldex (BDX) Impormasyon

Beldex is a leading confidential dApp ecosystem consisting of decentralized and confidential applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing your confidentiality online.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.beldex.io/ Puting papel: https://beldex.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.beldex.io/