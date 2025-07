BabyBoomToken (BBT) Impormasyon

BBT is a blockchain-based incentive system designed to address declining birth rates globally by rewarding healthy relationship activities, pregnancy, and childbirth, targeting individuals and couples planning families.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.babyboomtoken.com Puting papel: https://www.babyboomtoken.com/whitepaper.html Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xb208063997db51de3f0988f8a87b0aff83a6213f