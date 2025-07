Bad Idea AI (BAD) Impormasyon

$BAD is a decentralized experiment combining Blockchain, AI, and DAOs. Aiming to ensure AI works for humanity, it's a risky yet innovative approach. Created for education, entertainment, and experimentation, it represents a unique response to AI's growing influence.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.badidea.ai/ Puting papel: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/64568e2523471d05956228f1/t/64570517d89163351580ef5c/1683424539459/BAD+IDEA+AI+WHITEPAPER+v1.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x32b86b99441480a7e5bd3a26c124ec2373e3f015