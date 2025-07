CDARI (BAC) Impormasyon

Cdari is a Web3 on-chain marketplace that integrates shopping, entertainment, and rewards, introducing a new economic model that revolutionizes how online shoppers and brands interact and transact. Tokenized Shopping, On-Chain Transactions, Product Verification, DeFi in E-commerce, Data Ownership and Monetization, Web3-Native Ads, AI-Powered Market Analytics.

Opisyal na Website: https://cdari.io/ Puting papel: https://cdari.gitbook.io/bac-whitepaper-1.0/ Block Explorer: https://matchscan.io/token/0xb49ed45d594aB849C46e01eba11C794d955A2EaD