BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Impormasyon
Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga BABYDOGE token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a BEP-20 meme coin deployed on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to both incentivize holding and provide utility within a growing ecosystem that includes a swap platform and NFT marketplace. Key mechanisms include deflationary burns, rewards for holders, and an ecosystem-centric usage model.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: 420 quadrillion BABYDOGE
- Token Creation: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no further mining or inflationary issuance.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of every transaction fee is automatically routed to a dead (burn) wallet, reducing total supply over time and promoting scarcity.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- There are no vesting or unlock schedules for the core token supply, as the entire supply was present at launch.
- Transaction Fees: Each transaction incurs a 10% fee, split as follows:
- 5% Redistribution: Automatically rewarded to all existing token holders.
- 5% Liquidity and Burns: Half of this is sold to BNB and paired with remaining tokens to provide liquidity on decentralized exchanges (e.g., PancakeSwap), while a portion is regularly burned.
Allocation Structure (at launch):
|Allocation Area
|Percent (%)
|Mechanism
|Public Circulating
|100
|All tokens went into circulation
There are no team, investor, or foundation allocations subject to locks; all tokens are in open circulation, but ongoing burns constantly reduce the liquid supply.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Holder Rewards: 5% of every on-chain transaction is automatically redistributed to BABYDOGE holders, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Automatic Liquidity: Part of each transaction is used for adding to DEX liquidity, supporting a healthy market.
- Burns: Frequent automated token burns increase scarcity.
- Ecosystem Utility: BABYDOGE can be used across Baby Doge’s swap, NFT marketplace, and planned DeFi applications.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locks or Vesting: There is no vesting contract or token lock schedule for any party.
- All tokens were tradeable from the moment of launch, save for those that are continually burned via transaction fees.
5. Unlocking Time
- None: There are no scheduled unlocks. The entire supply was freely circulating at launch, and supply decreases via continuous burns rather than unlocks.
6. Deflationary Dynamics and Supply Table
|Token Attribute
|Value
|Initial Maximum Supply
|420,000,000,000,000,000 BABYDOGE
|Scheduled Unlocks
|None
|Locking
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Active, constant via transaction fees
|Holder Redistribution
|5% of every transaction
Summary and Analysis
- Deflationary Design: Baby Doge Coin’s principal innovation is its aggressive deflationary model, with periodic burns and redistribution ensuring active holder incentives.
- No Vesting or Locks: All tokens exist on the open market from genesis, and there are no “team unlock” risks typical to other token launches.
- Reward and Usage Alignment: Holder rewards are immediate and ongoing, directly linked to chain activity and trading volume, connecting token usage with long-term holder incentives.
- Ecosystem Focus: While initially a meme token, the project’s tokenomics are shifting toward more utility (DeFi, NFTs), relying on ongoing burns and community use rather than emissions or unlock events to keep incentives aligned.
Limitations & Risks
- Hyperdeflationary Claims: While frequent burns can support price, their actual effect may vary with overall trading activity—low transaction volumes could limit meaningful long-term value appreciation from burning alone.
- Market Impact: The absence of vesting means there are no large cliff unlocks; however, as a meme coin, price and liquidity risks remain high, and the tokenomics model is sensitive to maintaining active transaction volumes for rewards and burns.
Actionable Insight: The tokenomics of Baby Doge Coin are atypical compared to many DeFi projects: The entire supply is available from launch, but ongoing burns and holder rewards are designed to support long-term value. Prospective holders should focus on ecosystem activity, as rewards and burns are transaction-driven rather than time-driven.
In summary: Baby Doge Coin is a fully-circulating, hyperdeflationary meme token with a unique fee-and-burn model, offering continuous passive incentives for holders and with no team or investor vesting cliffs. Its main economic risk and opportunity hinges on the ecosystem’s growth and trading activity.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga BABYDOGE token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang BABYDOGE token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni BABYDOGE, galugarin ang live na presyo ng BABYDOGE token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
