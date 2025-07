Baby Niza (BABYA) Impormasyon

Baby Niza is a meme coin on the BNB Chain, designed to bring fun, excitement, and community-driven growth to the world of cryptocurrencies. Inspired by the playful and viral nature of meme culture, Baby Niza is more than just a token—it’s a movement. We aim to create a strong and engaged community while capitalizing on the popularity of meme coins to provide unique opportunities for holders.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.babyniza.com Puting papel: https://www.babyniza.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x5dca37fdede84f18fadaab5b2d67900b54918a2d