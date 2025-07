BSquared Network (B2) Impormasyon

B² Network is a modular Bitcoin Scaling solution. It introduces B² Rollup (the first Bitcoin rollup based on zero-knowledge proof verification commitment), B² Hub (the first Bitcoin Data Availability layer that achieves finality on the Bitcoin network) and MiningSquared (The first Bitcoin mining pool offering auto-subscribable BTC yield products).

Opisyal na Website: https://www.bsquared.network/ Puting papel: https://docs.bsquared.network/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x783c3f003f172c6Ac5AC700218a357d2D66Ee2a2