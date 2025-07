Pirate Chain (ARRR) Impormasyon

Pirate (ARRR) is a real privacy coin which takes financial privacy very seriously. PIRATE uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users' activity on the network. Interactions between peers are encrypted using zero knowledge, Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) which eliminate the information shared in typical pseudonyms transparent transaction.

Opisyal na Website: https://piratechain.com/ Puting papel: https://piratechain.com/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.piratechain.com/