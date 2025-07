Arix (ARIX) Impormasyon

ARIX token is a revenue-generating coin that allows parties to transact business and receive revenues on the ARIX platform. The revenues will automatically be transmitted into ARIX token holders" accounts once the trade is concluded.

Opisyal na Website: https://arix.exchange/ Puting papel: https://site.arix.exchange/WhitePaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQCLU6KIPjZJbhyYlRfENc3nQck2DWulsUq2gJPyWEK9wfDd