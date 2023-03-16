Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics
Arbitrum (ARB) Impormasyon
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Arbitrum (ARB), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Arbitrum (ARB) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga ARB token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Arbitrum’s ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: Fixed at 10 billion ARB tokens.
- Initial Distribution: No public sale or ICO. Tokens were distributed via airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
- Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, advisors, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
The ARB token allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2025):
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Core team and advisors, subject to vesting
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early investors, subject to vesting
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to early users (March 2023)
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|Strategic initiatives, operational expenses, vesting
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For ecosystem growth and partnerships
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is a governance token. Holders can vote on proposals, allocate treasury funds, amend the DAO constitution, and authorize new chains.
- Incentives:
- Airdrops: Early users and DAOs received ARB as retroactive rewards.
- Ecosystem Programs: The DAO treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth.
- No Native Staking/Rewards: As of late 2024, there are no direct staking or yield mechanisms for ARB holders, but the DAO may allocate incentives in the future.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff and Linear Vesting:
- Team, Advisors, Investors: 4-year vesting, with a 1-year cliff (first unlock after 1 year), then monthly linear unlocks for the remaining 3 years (March 2024–March 2027).
- Foundation: 7.5% of supply, with 0.5% unlocked at genesis and the rest vesting linearly over 4 years from April 2023.
- DAO Treasury: Unlocked at genesis, but actual spending is governed by DAO proposals.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were unlocked one week after token genesis (March–April 2023).
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Unlock Amount per Period
|Unlock Type
|DAO Treasury
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by proposals
|2023-03-16
|2023-03-16
|3,526,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|DAO Airdrop
|Airdrop to DAOs, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|113,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|User Airdrop
|Airdrop to users, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|1,162,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|Arbitrum Foundation
|4-year linear vesting, daily unlocks
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|~513,347 per day
|Linear/Daily
- Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of total supply vests monthly, with full vesting by March 2027.
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks and align incentives for long-term contributors.
Additional Mechanisms
- Governance Locking: ARB holders can delegate voting power; proposals have waiting periods to allow for community review and action.
- Challenge Bonds: In protocol dispute resolution, challenge bonds are used and can be confiscated and sent to the DAO treasury if parties act dishonestly.
Summary Table: Allocation and Vesting
|Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by DAO
|Team & Advisors
|26.9%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|Investors
|17.5%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Unlocked 1 week after genesis
|Foundation
|7.5%
|0.5% at genesis, rest vests linearly over 4 years
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|Unlocked as per program schedule
Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and allocation structure is designed to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community.
- Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development and flexibility for future incentive programs.
- Market Dynamics: Predictable unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate sudden supply shocks, supporting market stability.
- No Native Yield: As of the latest data, ARB does not offer native staking or yield, focusing its utility on governance and ecosystem incentives.
In summary: Arbitrum’s ARB tokenomics are structured for long-term sustainability, robust governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and gradual unlocking schedule that fully vests by March 2027.
Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Arbitrum (ARB) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga ARB token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang ARB token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni ARB, galugarin ang live na presyo ng ARB token!
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng ARB ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng ARB
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang ARB? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng ARB ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
