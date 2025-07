AO (AO) Impormasyon

Unlike existing decentralized compute systems, AO supports computation without protocol-enforced limitations on size and form while maintaining the network's verifiability and trust minimization. AO achieves this acting as a single, unified computing environment hosted on a heterogeneous set of nodes in a distributed network. It is designed to support an arbitrary number of parallel processes, coordinating through an open message-passing layer. This standard connects independently operating processes into a cohesive 'web'—much like websites on independent servers form a unified experience through hyperlinks.

Opisyal na Website: https://ao.arweave.net/ Puting papel: https://5z7leszqicjtb6bjtij34ipnwjcwk3owtp7szjirboxmwudpd2tq.arweave.net/7n6ySzBAkzD4KZoTviHtskVlbdab_yylEQuuy1BvHqc Block Explorer: https://www.ao.link/