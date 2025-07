AIMon (AM) Impormasyon

AIMon is an innovative, AI-driven creature collection and interaction platform designed to offer players a world where fantasy and technology seamlessly blend. In the universe of AIMon, players take on the role of "Vimonauts," exploring diverse regions, capturing, training, and interacting with unique Vimons to collectively protect and prosper in this harmonious world.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.aimon.meme/ Puting papel: http://aimon.gitbook.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/4mBWNTRrns3cF2RCAAndTBrPArr8PY81NadXFyQedrCW