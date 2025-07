Altura (ALU) Impormasyon

Altura makes it easy to build, scale, and monetize Web3 games. Altura's API and SDKs allow users to create, update, and transfer NFTs in-game without technical complexity or costly investment. Its built-in authentication tools secure users’ NFT economy, simplify users’ enrollment, and instill trust in players’ base.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.altura.com/ Puting papel: http://altura.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8263CD1601FE73C066bf49cc09841f35348e3be0