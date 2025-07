Aleo (ALEO) Impormasyon

Aleo is a layer-1 blockchain that combines general-purpose programmability with the power of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). Maintained by the Aleo Network Foundation, the network enables the next generation of decentralized apps that provide data confidentiality to users and scale to enterprises.

Opisyal na Website: https://aleo.org/ Puting papel: https://developer.aleo.org/guides/introduction/getting_started/ Block Explorer: https://aleoscan.io/