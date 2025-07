AIPAD (AIPAD) Impormasyon

AIPad is a decentralized launchpad dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge AI startups, providing everyday investors with the opportunity to be a part of the next big thing.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.aipad.tech/ Puting papel: https://aipad-1.gitbook.io/aipad/leaderboard-tier-system Block Explorer: https://blockscan.com/address/0xe55d97a97ae6a17706ee281486e98a84095d8aaf