AIA Chain (AIA) Impormasyon

AIAchain is an emerging public chain that combines AI technology, financial payment and is compatible with EVM. It optimizes transaction speed and reduces costs while maintaining a high degree of security and scalability. Through the parallel operation of the native token AIA and the adopted APoS and AISN consensus mechanisms, it promotes the widespread application of blockchain technology, provides efficient technical solutions, and supports enterprises and developers around the world to launch innovative Blockchain applications.

Opisyal na Website: https://aiachain.org Puting papel: https://aiachain.org/paper Block Explorer: https://aiascan.com