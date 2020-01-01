AI16Z (AI16Z) Tokenomics
AI16Z (AI16Z) Impormasyon
ai16z is the first venture capital firm led by Al agents. Our team of Al leaders are aiming to shape the future of Al. We connect Al entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, fostering growth in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. The singularity is approaching, and we are here to guide it forward.
AI16Z (AI16Z) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa AI16Z (AI16Z), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo.
Malalim na Istraktura ng AI16Z (AI16Z) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga AI16Z token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Overview
The ai16z token is central to the Ai16zDAO ecosystem, which is positioned as a leading infrastructure player in the AI agent stack. The tokenomics are designed to align incentives for ecosystem growth, liquidity, and governance, with mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and value accrual. Below is a detailed breakdown based on the latest available data and qualitative insights.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launchpad Model: When new AI projects launch tokens on the platform, users can trade those tokens for SOL. The platform collects a fee from these trades.
- Fee Split: The launchpad splits the collected fee:
- 50% is used to buy back $ai16z tokens from the market.
- 50% is paired with the newly bought $ai16z tokens to create a special liquidity pool for the new project’s token.
- Progressive Open-Sourcing: The codebase is progressively open-sourced post-launch, encouraging community collaboration and transparency.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for ai16z is not available, the ecosystem is structured around contributions ("tributes") from various tokens, with metrics such as USD value, market cap, and trust score tracked for each. The DAO attracts millions in token supply tributes, indicating a broad and diversified base of contributors and stakeholders.
Example Table: Token Contributions to Ai16zDAO
|Token Name
|USD Value Contributed
|Market Cap
|Trust Score
|Eliza
|$4.4M
|$42.9M
|68
|FXN
|$1.2M
|$12.3M
|56
|Aiko
|$0.9M
|$9.8M
|63
|Dark Marc
|$8.3K
|$16.7K
|N/A
|Outerscope
|$0.5M
|$5.2M
|71
|...
|...
|...
|...
Note: This table illustrates the diversity and scale of token contributions to the DAO, not the internal allocation of ai16z itself.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking for Access: $ai16z tokens are staked to gain access to launchpad features and participate in ecosystem governance.
- Liquidity Pool Pairings: $ai16z is paired with new project tokens to provide liquidity, stabilizing both tokens and supporting ecosystem growth.
- DAO Treasury: Fees collected in $ai16z are directed to the DAO treasury, which funds further development and incentives.
- Curation and Endorsement: ai16z partners vet and endorse high-quality projects, systematizing social signaling and project curation.
- Buyback Mechanism: Regular buybacks of $ai16z from the market help support token value and liquidity.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Requirements: To access certain features or participate in governance, users must lock (stake) their $ai16z tokens.
- Liquidity Provision: Tokens paired in liquidity pools may be subject to lock-up periods to ensure stability and prevent sudden liquidity drains.
- DAO Treasury Management: The treasury is managed to avoid short-term value extraction, with a focus on long-term ecosystem health.
Unlocking Time
- No Explicit Vesting Schedule Found: As of the latest data, there is no publicly disclosed, detailed vesting or unlock schedule for ai16z tokens. This may be due to the DAO’s focus on dynamic, contribution-based allocation rather than a fixed vesting model.
- Progressive Unlocking via Ecosystem Growth: Token utility and access are unlocked progressively as the ecosystem expands and new projects launch, rather than through a traditional time-based vesting schedule.
Strategic and Ecosystem Implications
- Incentive Alignment: The tokenomics are designed to align incentives for developers, users, and the DAO, with mechanisms to avoid unsustainable value extraction.
- Ecosystem Growth: The model encourages high-quality project launches, liquidity provision, and community participation.
- Market Position: ai16z has surpassed competitors like GOAT in market capitalization, reflecting strong ecosystem traction and investor confidence.
Summary Table: ai16z Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Launchpad fee split (buyback + liquidity pool), progressive open-sourcing
|Allocation
|Contribution-based, diversified by token tributes, DAO-managed treasury
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking for access, liquidity pool pairing, DAO governance, buybacks, project curation
|Locking
|Staking for access/governance, liquidity pool lock-ups, treasury management
|Unlocking
|No fixed vesting; progressive unlocking via ecosystem participation and project launches
Limitations and Future Developments
- Transparency: While the overall structure is clear, detailed allocation and vesting schedules are not publicly disclosed as of the latest reports.
- Evolving Model: The tokenomics are expected to evolve as the ecosystem matures, with potential for more granular disclosures and refined incentive mechanisms.
Conclusion
The ai16z tokenomics are built to foster sustainable growth, align incentives, and support a robust AI agent infrastructure. The mechanisms emphasize ecosystem participation, liquidity, and long-term value creation, with a flexible approach to allocation and unlocking that adapts to the needs of the DAO and its contributors.
AI16Z (AI16Z) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng AI16Z (AI16Z) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga AI16Z token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang AI16Z token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni AI16Z, galugarin ang live na presyo ng AI16Z token!
AI16Z (AI16Z) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng AI16Z ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng AI16Z
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang AI16Z? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng AI16Z ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
