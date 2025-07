Agro Global Token V2 (AGRO) Impormasyon

Agro Global Token provides high efficiency, profit and transparency by combining blockchain technology and agriculture. With this method, the elimination of the middlemen prevents the unnecessary expense of agricultural products. Agro Global Token is the right way to adapt blockchain technology to agriculture.

Opisyal na Website: https://agroglobal.network Puting papel: http://agroglobal.network/images/agro.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x404f83279c36e3e0e2771b7ae9f9b0b2b50ee27c