AgriDex (AGRI) Impormasyon

AgriDex is a revolutionary blockchain-based, software as a service (SaaS) solution for the agricultural industry. It will address the complex and inefficient nature of the agriculture supply chain by providing a fully transparent, integrated marketplace. The marketplace is driven by a stablecoin settlement system that strips out the cost of international trade in a. Secure and accountable environment.

Opisyal na Website: www.agridex.com Puting papel: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yuo1lPssoiisbtmNprYxKl6arq3hqvdM/view Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AGRidUXLeDij9CJprkZx7WBXtTQC67jtfiwz293mVrJ