Adventure Gold (AGLD) Impormasyon

AGLD is a governance token for the Loot project initiated by the crypto community. All Loot holders can claim a bag of AGLD tokens. Loot is randomized adventurer gear generated and stored on-chain.

Opisyal na Website: https://adventurelayer.xyz Puting papel: https://whitepaper.adventurelayer.xyz Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x32353a6c91143bfd6c7d363b546e62a9a2489a20