Argocoin (AGC) Impormasyon

Devolved AI is building a decentralized AI ecosystem focused on transparency, integrity, and community governance. Our platform leverages Argochain, a Layer 1 blockchain, to support our hybrid federated learning system, enabling community-approved datasets to be distributed and trained globally. Argocoin (AGC), our native cryptocurrency, empowers holders with voting rights in our DAO, allowing them to influence AI development decisions.

Opisyal na Website: https://devolvedai.com Puting papel: https://devolved-ai.gitbook.io/devolved-ai-white-paper Block Explorer: https://scanner.argoscan.net/