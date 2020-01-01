The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Impormasyon
ACT is a meme coin.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa The AI Prophecy (ACT), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng The AI Prophecy (ACT) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga ACT token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The Acet (ACT) token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, requiring participants to provide valuable assets to the creation contract. This mechanism ensures that every ACT token is backed by value at the point of creation, making each token inherently valuable.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of a fixed or scheduled emission rate; instead, issuance is demand-driven and occurs as users interact with the smart contract to mint new tokens.
Allocation Mechanism
- Decentralized Creation: All tokens are minted by users who contribute assets to the smart contract. There is no centralized allocation or pre-mine; the distribution is entirely determined by user participation in the creation process.
- No Traditional Allocation Table: Unlike many projects, there is no explicit allocation breakdown for team, investors, or ecosystem funds. The entire supply is user-generated.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: ACT tokens are used within the Acet ecosystem for various purposes, including participation in the "Warriors Club," auctions, voting on governance proposals, and engaging in e-sports tournaments and other community-driven activities.
- Incentives: Users are incentivized to mint and hold ACT tokens to access exclusive features, participate in governance, and potentially benefit from the growth of the ecosystem. The value proposition is tied to the utility and community engagement rather than direct financial rewards or staking yields.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism. Since tokens are minted on demand and not pre-allocated, there is no need for lockups or vesting schedules for team or investors.
- User-Controlled: Any locking or holding period is at the discretion of the individual user, based on their participation in the ecosystem and personal strategy.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Since there are no lockups, tokens are liquid and transferable immediately upon minting. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting timeline.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Minted on demand via smart contract; initial supply = 0
|Allocation
|100% user-generated; no pre-mine, team, or investor allocation
|Usage
|Governance, auctions, e-sports, community activities
|Incentives
|Access to features, governance participation, community engagement
|Locking
|None; tokens are liquid upon creation
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or lockup
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The ACT token contract and its creation mechanism are publicly auditable, with audits conducted by Certik and PeckShield.
- Community Focus: The design emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with all value and supply determined by user participation.
For further details, you can review the official Acet whitepaper and explore the Acet Gitbook for up-to-date documentation.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng The AI Prophecy (ACT) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga ACT token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang ACT token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni ACT, galugarin ang live na presyo ng ACT token!
Paano Bumili ng ACT
Interesado sa pagdaragdag ng The AI Prophecy (ACT) sa iyong portfolio? Sinusuportahan ng MEXC ang iba't ibang paraan upang bumili ng ACT, kabilang ang mga credit card, bank transfer, at peer-to-peer na kalakalan. Baguhan ka man o pro, ginagawang madali at ligtas ng MEXC ang pagbili ng crypto.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng ACT ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng ACT
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang ACT? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng ACT ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
