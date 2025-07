Abelian (ABEL) Impormasyon

Abelian is a post-quantum privacy-preserving Blockchain network, which adopts the NIST standardized lattice-based cryptography, and is cryptographically proven secure. Its cryptocurrency ABEL is also anonymous and untraceable.

Opisyal na Website: https://pqabelian.io Puting papel: https://download.pqabelian.io/release/docs/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.pqabelian.io/home