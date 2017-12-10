AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics
AaveToken (AAVE) Impormasyon
Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.
AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa AaveToken (AAVE), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng AaveToken (AAVE) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga AAVE token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Aave (AAVE) is one of the most prominent DeFi protocols, with comprehensive tokenomics that drive its governance, incentivize ecosystem participation, underpin security, and ensure protocol sustainability. Below, you’ll find a detailed breakdown encompassing its issuance, allocation, utility and incentive mechanisms, as well as the token’s locking and unlocking rules.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Original Token & Migration:
Aave initially launched as ETHLend using LEND tokens. In 2020, a migration occurred (100 LEND = 1 AAVE).
-
Max Supply:
The AAVE token has a fixed maximum supply of 16 million.
-
Initial Distribution:
- 13 million AAVE allocated to LEND holders for migration (claimable at 100:1 ratio).
- 3 million AAVE minted into the Aave Ecosystem Reserve at genesis.
-
Unlock Schedule:
Most of the tokens became available to the community and Ecosystem Reserve at launch (Sept. 24, 2020), avoiding long-term vesting cliffs commonly seen in early token launches. Earlier LEND allocations had specific unlock dates ranging from 2017 to 2020, primarily via instant “cliff” unlocks.
Unlock Table Example
|Date
|Amount
|Allocation Recipient
|Group
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Timing
|2017-12-10
|10,000,000
|Public Sale
|Public Investors
|Cliff
|Instant
|2020-09-24
|3,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
|Instant
|2017-12-10+
|Small amounts
|Promotions, Core Dev, etc.
|Company/Treasury, Team
|Cliff
|Instant
Allocation Mechanism
Genesis Allocation Breakdown
|Allocation Category
|Amount (AAVE)
|% of Max Supply
|LEND Holders (public)
|13,000,000
|81.25%
|Ecosystem Reserve
|3,000,000
|18.75%
|Total
|16,000,000
|100%
- Prior LEND allocations to team, development, and marketing were distributed via scheduled unlocks up to 2020.
- The Ecosystem Reserve is controlled via on-chain governance, used to fund incentives, grants, and liquidity programs.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Use Cases:
-
Governance:
AAVE is the sole governance token; users must hold or stake AAVE/stkAAVE to submit/vote on proposals.
- Minimum of 1,600 AAVE is required to submit proposals.
-
Platform Incentives:
- Safety Module Staking: Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT, GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop protocol insolvency risk. In return, they earn daily “Safety Incentive” rewards, totaling 820 AAVE/day (from the Ecosystem Reserve).
- Liquidity Mining: Historical use of stkAAVE for incentivizing depositors/borrowers, mostly on Aave V2 (since discontinued in 2022).
- Grants and Ecosystem Initiatives: Funding grants for ecosystem development (via Grants DAO), integration incentives, developer bounties.
-
Collateral:
AAVE can be posted as collateral on Aave markets but cannot be borrowed from the protocol.
Fee Sharing & Returns:
- Staked AAVE earns Safety Incentives and may qualify for other protocol earnings based on governance decisions.
- Rate and scope of incentives may be altered by governance.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
Staking (Safety Module):
-
Locking:
- Users must stake AAVE/ABPT/GHO to the Safety Module, receiving corresponding staked tokens (stkAAVE, etc.).
- Staked tokens are subject to a “cooldown period” before they can be withdrawn.
-
Unlocking / Cooldown:
- The cooldown period is currently 20 days (as of April 2024), adjustable by governance.
- After the cooldown period, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, the cooldown resets.
- During staking, users are exposed to “Shortfall Event” risk, where up to 30% of staked assets may be slashed if the protocol suffers insolvency.
Unlock Schedule for Early Allocations:
Many early allocations (for LEND team/dev/marketing) were distributed with immediate (“cliff”) unlocks—biannual tranche releases between 2017-2019. By 2020, these allocations had fully unlocked.
Network Deployments & Ecosystem Position
- AAVE is live on multiple EVM-compatible chains: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, and more.
- The AAVE token contract and its staking system have been professionally audited multiple times and have successfully withstood several DeFi stress events.
Additional Notes
- The Aave DAO determines future incentive schemes, liquidity mining campaigns, or further treasury deployment.
- Aave’s transition from LEND to AAVE, and then ongoing multichain expansion, optimized for both security and flexibility.
- The protocol is widely regarded as having one of the fairest and most transparent distributions, with strong community/DAO control over its treasury.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Mechanism
|Issuance
|Fixed Max Supply: 16M AAVE. Migration: LEND→AAVE in 2020
|Allocation
|LEND Holders (81.25%), Ecosystem Reserve (18.75%)
|Usage
|Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Safety Module rewards (820 AAVE/day), historic liquidity mining, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|Staking in Safety Module; subject to cooldown (20 days)
|Unlocking
|Must wait for cooldown, then withdraw within 2 days; historical allocations were instant
|DAO Control
|Ecosystem Reserve, rewards, and proposal creation all governed on-chain
Critical Insights & Implications
- Decentralized Governance: Empowerment of token holders through both on-chain and cross-chain voting, with a robust, battle-tested governance model (V3).
- Security and Incentive Alignment: The Safety Module aligns incentives to secure protocol funds—staking risk is paired with attractive incentives, fully controlled by DAO.
- Sustainable Distribution: Most major emissions are complete; inflation risk is minimized. Ongoing rewards are sourced from the Reserve and approved via governance.
- Active Ecosystem: Grants, protocol upgrades, and ecosystem incentives continue under DAO stewardship, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness.
Aave’s tokenomics balance strong security, decentralized governance, and user incentives, serving as a design reference across the DeFi landscape.
AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng AaveToken (AAVE) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga AAVE token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang AAVE token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni AAVE, galugarin ang live na presyo ng AAVE token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
