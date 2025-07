5thScape (5SCAPE) Impormasyon

5thScape is an innovative VR and AR ecosystem integrating blockchain technology to revolutionize gaming, entertainment, and digital experiences. The platform offers immersive VR games and experiences, supported by advanced hardware and the 5SCAPE token.

Opisyal na Website: https://5thscape.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.5thscape.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0688977ae5b10075f46519063Fd2f03aDC052C1f