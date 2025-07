4EVERLAND (4EVER) Impormasyon

4EVERLAND is a Web3 cloud computing platform that integrates storage, networking, and computational capabilities. Focused on the DePIN+AI track, 4EVERLAND helps developers smoothly transition from Web2 to Web3, providing infrastructure for millions of Web3 developers and applications.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.4everland.org Puting papel: https://docs.4everland.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe355De6a6043b0580Ff5A26b46051A4809B12793