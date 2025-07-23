2025-07-31 Thursday

South Korean regulator urges asset managers to limit crypto exposure

South Korea’s FSS advises fund managers to limit ETF exposure to crypto firms like Coinbase, citing caution as regulatory rules are still evolving.
PANews 2025/07/23
Bank of England Considers Abandoning Digital Pound CBDC Project Amid Growing Opposition

Bank of England officials are considering abandoning plans to create a digital pound for households amid growing skepticism about the project’s benefits. The BOE has privately urged the banking industry to accelerate payment innovations that could deliver similar benefits without the need for a central bank digital currency for consumers. Digital Currency or Nothing, Not Even Bitcoin According to Bloomberg , Governor Andrew Bailey told Parliament Tuesday that “ if the work with commercial banks is successful, I would need a lot of convincing ” on the need for Britcoin. The central bank’s retreat from its previously supportive stance follows its expenditure of £24 million on research and development since 2021. It came amid over 50,000 public consultation responses and resistance from lawmakers, privacy advocates, and conspiracy theory groups concerned about government surveillance of financial transactions. Bailey’s preference for tokenized bank deposits over CBDCs aligns with his concerns about stablecoins taking “money out of the banking system” and the “credit creation world.” The governor advocates digitizing existing bank deposits rather than creating new forms of state-backed money for consumers. The shift occurs as global CBDC enthusiasm wanes, with the Trump administration blocking further U.S. work with the GENIUS Act , and South Korea halting its digital currency pilot program . Only the European Central Bank continues advancing its digital euro project among major economies. Project Faces Mounting Criticism and Technical Challenges Former Bank of England economist Neil Record has previously described the digital pound initiative as a “white elephant,” driven by the Bank’s financial interests rather than consumer needs. 💰 The Bank of England's digital pound project is criticized as a costly "white elephant" by former economist Neil Record, citing lack of demand and privacy concerns. #DigitalPound #CBDC https://t.co/wJzmsc3lol — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 3, 2025 Critics argue that no compelling justification exists for the project, despite substantial taxpayer investment over the past three years. The Bank’s primary income derives from interest foregone by physical currency holders, and declining cash usage threatens this economic model. Cash payments dropped from 51% in 2013 to just 12% in 2023, prompting concerns that the Bank seeks digital currency relevance as physical money becomes obsolete. Privacy concerns intensify opposition as the proposed digital pound offers no interest payments and appears redundant compared to the existing banking infrastructure. Commercial banks already provide digital payment services, interest-bearing accounts, and financial security for deposits under £85,000 through established frameworks. Over 50,000 consultation responses highlighted privacy fears and potential destabilizing impacts if investors flooded state-backed digital currencies during crises, siphoning funds from other financial sectors. Lord Forsyth criticized the initiative as “a solution in search of a problem,” given the massive expenditure without clear benefits. Recent BOE research found diminishing benefits from CBDC launches as consumers increasingly adopt existing online payment technologies. Regulatory Focus Shifts to Stablecoin Oversight and Bank Restrictions Bailey emphasized the significant systemic risks associated with banks issuing private stablecoins, preferring regulated tokenized deposits that align with existing banking practices. The governor warned stablecoin proliferation could undermine sovereign monetary control and fragment financial systems without proper oversight. 🇬🇧 Bailey’s comments reflect growing concern among central banks about digital currencies operating beyond public control. #boe #uk #stablecoin https://t.co/ZQCkYP0aTE — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 3, 2025 The BOE is implementing Basel Committee standards restricting UK banks’ crypto exposure to 1% of investments by 2026. Executive Director David Bailey described the upcoming rules as “restrictive,” encouraging banks to maintain minimal cryptocurrency exposure due to heightened risks of price volatility. The Financial Conduct Authority advances its “gateway regime” authorization framework for crypto companies by 2026, while finalizing regulatory structures for stablecoins and crypto custody services. 🇬🇧The UK is coming up with more crypto rules that would be on the "restrictive end," encouraging banks to keep low exposure to crypto. #BankofEngland #CryptoExposure https://t.co/fAcnbzeDoh — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 The regulator is seeking public input on its plans for regulating stablecoins as the adoption of digital assets accelerates. Bailey cautioned that emerging digital money forms could disrupt financial trust if left unregulated, requiring careful monitoring of their effects on monetary unity and the “singleness of money.” He questioned the role of reserve currencies in systems where payment technologies bypass traditional oversight mechanisms. The stablecoin market grew from $125 billion to $255 billion in under two years, prompting regulatory concerns about the potential for fragmented monetary systems. The central bank maintains the capability to launch CBDCs if warranted, but prioritizes private sector payment innovations over state-backed alternatives. The approach marks a significant retreat from 2021 positions when officials considered digital pounds “likely” necessary for future monetary systems.
CryptoNews 2025/07/23
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
PANews 2025/07/23
Jefferies gives Galaxy Digital a "buy" rating with a price target of $35

Jefferies gives Galaxy Digital a "buy" rating with a price target of $35

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk , Jefferies said in its latest research report that Galaxy Digital ( GLXY ) is expected to gain more benefits with
PANews 2025/07/23
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that “God told” him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
PANews 2025/07/23
Coinbase, Strategy named as South Korea warns against crypto-heavy ETF portfolios

Coinbase, Strategy named as South Korea warns against crypto-heavy ETF portfolios

South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service has verbally instructed local asset managers to limit exposure to crypto-linked stocks such as Coinbase and Strategy in ETFs, citing a 2017 policy that bars institutional investment in virtual assets. According to the Korean Herald,…
Crypto.news 2025/07/23
CoinShares obtains EU MiCA license, becoming the first licensed crypto asset management company

CoinShares obtains EU MiCA license, becoming the first licensed crypto asset management company

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk , European crypto asset management company CoinShares announced that it had obtained the EU's "Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation" ( MiCA
PANews 2025/07/23
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

PANews reported on July 23 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews 2025/07/23
Shanghai Stock Exchange holds a symposium for companies in the Shanghai artificial intelligence industry chain

Shanghai Stock Exchange holds a symposium for companies in the Shanghai artificial intelligence industry chain

PANews reported on July 23 that the Shanghai Stock Exchange conducted a special survey on Shanghai's "Model Speed Space" and jointly held a symposium with the Xuhui District People's Government
PANews 2025/07/23
From Bitcoin's 1,000-fold Increase to 100-fold Increase in "Coin Stocks", Crypto Venture Capital Pantera's 12-year Progress

From Bitcoin's 1,000-fold Increase to 100-fold Increase in "Coin Stocks", Crypto Venture Capital Pantera's 12-year Progress

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Pantera is building a "multi-currency micro-strategy investment matrix". As one of the earliest bettors in the crypto world, Pantera Capital has bet on the dawn of Bitcoin,
PANews 2025/07/23

