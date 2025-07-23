2025-07-31 Thursday

Investors Rotate from Bitcoin to Ethereum and Altcoins: CryptoQuant Report

Recent market dynamics suggest investors may be shifting their focus from Bitcoin to Ethereum and broader exposure of altcoins, according to the latest CryptoQuant report. First time in over a year: ETH spot volume > BTC Last week, ETH spot trading hit $25.7B vs. BTC’s $24.4B, pushing the ETH/BTC spot volume ratio above 1 for the first time since June 2024. Investors are rotating to ETH and Altcoins. pic.twitter.com/X7mBFVCg5Y — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 23, 2025 Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin by 72% since April, with its ETH/BTC ratio climbing from 0.018 to 0.031—the highest point since January 24, reports CryptoQuant. This upward trend aligns with earlier analyses showing Ethereum’s undervaluation relative to Bitcoin and growing demand for ETH-based assets. The reduced selling pressure on Ethereum, alongside greater accumulation by institutional and retail investors, is fueling this momentum. Data from CryptoQuant shows that fewer ETH tokens are being transferred to exchanges compared to Bitcoin, pointing to confidence in Ethereum’s price stability and future potential. Spot Volume and ETF Trends Reflect Investor Rotation Trading volumes show a change in market sentiment. For the first time since June 2024, Ethereum’s weekly spot volume surpassed Bitcoin’s, with ETH reaching $25.7 billion versus Bitcoin’s $24.4 billion. First time in over a year: ETH spot volume > BTC Last week, ETH spot trading hit $25.7B vs. BTC’s $24.4B, pushing the ETH/BTC spot volume ratio above 1 for the first time since June 2024. Investors are rotating to ETH and Altcoins. pic.twitter.com/X7mBFVCg5Y — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 23, 2025 This reversal suggests a rising appetite for ETH among traders. Additionally, ETF data reinforce this pattern. The ETH/BTC ETF Holding Ratio has more than doubled, moving from 0.05 to 0.12, indicating that funds are allocating more capital to Ethereum than to Bitcoin. Altcoin Market Sees Renewed Momentum It’s not just Ethereum that’s benefiting. The broader altcoin market is showing renewed strength, with spot trading volume reaching $67 billion on July 17—the highest level since March. This surge suggests that investor interest is broadening beyond the two dominant cryptocurrencies, reports CryptoQuant. Traders appear to be diversifying their portfolios, taking positions in assets they perceive as undervalued or primed for growth during the next leg of the crypto market cycle. The combined factors of Ethereum’s price surge, reduced exchange inflows, and growing ETF demand indicate a market shift that may continue to favor altcoins in the near term.
2025/07/24 02:07
SEC Approves Bitwise ETF, Then Immediately Reverses Decision Hours Later

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted accelerated approval for Bitwise’s 10 Crypto Index ETF on July 22, only to reverse the decision hours later through a stay order. The approved ETF would have tracked ten digital assets, including Bitcoin , Ethereum , XRP , Solana , Cardano , SUI , Avalanche , Litecoin , Polkadot , and others, with at least 85% of its allocation dedicated to previously approved components, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. 🚨BREAKING: SEC approves conversion of Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund into an ETF which includes $BTC , $ETH , $XRP , $SOL , $ADA , $SUI , $AVAX , $LTC , $DOT . pic.twitter.com/FgQrIVH3dY — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) July 22, 2025 A Pause or a No? NYSE Arca received permission to amend its rules for listing the multi-asset fund before the Commission intervened. Assistant Secretary Sherry Haywood issued a stay notice under Rule 431, stating that the Commission would review the delegated action taken by the Division of Trading and Markets. Just hours after the initial approval, SEC Assistant Secretary Sherry R. Haywood invoked Rule 431 to stay the order, sending the decision to the full Commission for further review and freezing the conversion process pic.twitter.com/aPjZlHEvdV — Martyn Lucas Investor (@MartynInvestor) July 23, 2025 The reversal occurred despite the SEC finding the proposal consistent with Exchange Act requirements for preventing fraudulent practices and protecting investors. The dramatic policy flip comes as 72 crypto-related ETF applications await regulatory approval from providers including Grayscale, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck. Bloomberg Intelligence assigns 95% approval odds for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs this year, while existing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs continue attracting billions in institutional inflows. Ethereum ETFs recorded $533.87 million in net inflows on July 22 , marking the third-largest single-day inflow since inception, while Bitcoin ETFs experienced $67.93 million in outflows. Regulatory Confusion Emerges as Multi-Asset Approval Process Stalls The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF approval represented a major expansion beyond existing Bitcoin and Ethereum products, with holdings weighted by market capitalization and monthly rebalancing. As of June 30, Bitcoin comprised 78.72% and Ethereum 11.10% of the proposed fund, with the remaining eight cryptocurrencies making up the rest. The SEC’s accelerated approval process typically applies to non-controversial rule changes that align with existing regulations. The Commission found Bitwise’s 85% allocation requirement for previously approved components to be sufficient to mitigate fraud and manipulation risks, consistent with prior 80% thresholds for similar products. NYSE Arca’s rule amendments would have allowed Trust Units issued by limited liability companies and explicitly permitted index-based investments. The changes included conforming corporate governance policies and eliminating shareholder meeting requirements, aligning with existing treatment of investment vehicles. The Division of Trading and Markets took the initial approval action under delegated authority before senior Commission officials intervened with the stay order. The reversal suggests disagreement within the SEC about multi-asset crypto product approvals despite technical rule compliance. Coinbase Custody Trust Company would have served as a digital asset custodian, while Bank of New York Mellon provided cash custody and administration services. The ETF structure included cash-based creation and redemption in 10,000-share units, with daily net asset value calculations using CF Benchmarks pricing data. Institutional Demand Surges Despite Regulatory Uncertainty Existing crypto ETFs continue to experience massive institutional adoption despite regulatory confusion. Ethereum ETFs have attracted $8.32 billion in cumulative inflows since their inception, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading Tuesday’s surge with $426.22 million. The fund now manages over $10 billion in assets, representing 2.24% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. Bitcoin ETFs hold a total of $154.77 billion in assets , despite recent outflows, accounting for approximately 6.5% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization. Grayscale’s GBTC recorded $7.51 million in inflows, while Ark Invest’s ARKB and Bitwise’s BITB experienced outflows exceeding $30 million each. The pending ETF pipeline includes applications for Dogecoin, MELANIA, TRUMP, and other meme tokens alongside serious institutional products. Most recently, 21Shares filed for an ONDO token ETF that tracks the native token of Ondo Finance, a layer-1 blockchain designed for institutional finance and the tokenization of real-world assets. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund conversion to ETF status faced similar approval-then-uncertainty patterns, with speculation mounting about potential stays. BREAKING: 🇺🇸 SEC Acknowledges Amendment To Convert Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund Into ETF Including $BTC , $ETH , $XRP , $SOL & $ADA !💥📈 pic.twitter.com/27hLnsLe9W — Good Morning Crypto (@AbsGMCrypto) June 30, 2025 The fund holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano, with allocations of 79.9% to Bitcoin and 11.3% to Ethereum. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has established a crypto task force to develop clear rules following years of “regulation by enforcement” under Gary Gensler. March decisions on multiple altcoin ETFs were delayed until October , with the Commission citing a need for “longer periods” to consider proposed rule changes despite relatively high approval odds from analysts.
2025/07/24 01:54
5 cryptocurrencies with expected high returns in 2025

With 2025 bull run heating up, LILPEPE leads five under-$1 cryptos poised for breakout gains and mass adoption. #partnercontent
2025/07/24 01:23
Sen. Lummis slams Fed Chair Powell over his role in Operation Chokepoint 2.0

Bitcoin reserve advocate Sen. Cynthia Lummis provided critical comments on Jerome Powell’s role in Operation Chokepoint 2.0. Additionally, she echoed Rep. Anna Luna’s allegations concerning Powell’s perjury. Is that a new turn in Donald Trump’s war on Powell? Sen. Lummis’…
2025/07/24 01:12
Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon Launch Tokenized Money Market Funds for Institutions

Key Takeaways: Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have launched tokenized money market funds for institutional clients. Initial participants include BlackRock, Fidelity, Federated Hermes, and the asset arms of both banks. The platform allows real-time ownership tracking and may support future use in collateral management and settlement. Goldman Sachs and Bank of New York Mellon have launched a system allowing institutional clients to access tokenized money market funds. According to a CNBC report published on July 23, the offering targets the $7.1 trillion market, uses Goldman’s blockchain platform to record fund ownership, and is integrated with BNY’s custody services. BlackRock and Fidelity Funds Already Available Clients can invest in tokenized share classes of money market funds managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Federated Hermes, and the asset management divisions of both Goldman and BNY. The product is built for institutional users, including hedge funds, pension funds, and corporates. BNY’s LiquidityDirect and @GoldmanSachs ’ Digital Asset Platform have collaborated to launch tokenized money market funds (MMFs). 🤝 This significant initiative sets our clients on a path to access a new capability to increase the utility and potential transferability of MMFs in… pic.twitter.com/WJ1lv7m6T4 — BNY (@BNYglobal) July 23, 2025 “We have created the ability for our clients to invest in tokenized money market share classes across a number of fund companies,” said Laide Majiyagbe, Global Head of Liquidity, Financing, and Collateral at BNY. “The step of tokenizing is important, because today that will enable seamless and efficient transactions, without the frictions that happen in traditional markets,” said Majiyagbe. Unlike stablecoins, which serve primarily as a medium of exchange, tokenized money market funds offer yield and may function as cash-equivalent holdings for large financial institutions. According to Goldman and BNY, the funds could eventually be transferred between financial intermediaries without first converting to fiat currency. Goldman Sachs and BNY Target $7.1 Billion Market Mathew McDermott, Global Head of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs, said the structure supports future use in collateral and trade settlement. “The sheer scale of this market just offers a huge opportunity to create a lot more efficiency across the whole financial plumbing,” he said. “That is what’s really powerful, because you’re creating utility in an instrument where it doesn’t exist today,” said McDermott. The firms see this step as supporting real-time settlement and reducing operational frictions tied to traditional finance infrastructure. They also framed it as complementary to regulatory developments such as the recent GENIUS Act , which establishes a federal framework for stablecoins. According to the report, U.S. money market funds hold about $7.1 trillion in assets, with roughly $2.5 trillion flowing into the space since the Federal Reserve began raising rates in 2022. Most are backed by short-term government or commercial debt. The service is currently limited to institutional users and fund providers participating in the platform. Institutional interest in programmable finance is growing, and assets like money market funds can be embedded into automated workflows across settlement, margining, and treasury operations. Such tokenized instruments could play a central role in modernizing how institutions manage liquidity and collateral across global markets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are the tax implications for institutions holding tokenized fund shares? While ownership structure remains similar to traditional funds, the digital nature may raise questions around jurisdiction, timing of income recognition, and reporting obligations. Could tokenized funds allow 24/7 liquidity access? If integrated with global custodians and interoperable ledgers, institutions may eventually move capital between regions outside of standard market hours. What legal structures govern these digital fund shares? Each share remains subject to existing securities regulation, but the ownership ledger is now maintained on a permissioned blockchain, allowing traceability without changing asset classification.
2025/07/24 01:01
From Jokes to Giants: Altseason Crowns PEPE, Fartcoin, HYPE as Market Movers

Bitcoin dominance has declined through mid-2025, and traders are again turning toward high-volatility altcoins amid an emerging altseason. Capital is flowing into tokens with low entry points and strong social visibility. While networks like Ethereum remain structurally relevant , current market appetite may favor altcoins such as PEPE, Fartcoin, and HYPE. These tokens represent different facets of speculative activity. Two are driven by meme culture, while one is tied to a new Layer 1 exchange. Together, they show how fast narratives can change when risk appetite returns. PEPE: The Meme That Refuses to Fade PEPE first surged in 2023, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable meme coins . Two years later, it still commands trading volume and liquidity despite shifts in sentiment. The token trades at $0.00001312 with a market cap of $5.4 billion and $1.3 billion in daily volume, based on CoinMarketCap data . LunarCrush reports over 3,700 mentions and more than 265,000 engagements in July. Whale wallets remain active, contributing to its continued visibility. pic.twitter.com/QyKLzXez3L — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2025 With the current market shifting toward a potential altseason, the price of PEPE has surged over 45% within a month. Rather than disappear, PEPE has found a place as a meme-native liquidity hub. Its utility remains unclear, but its persistence in active markets shows that speculation alone can sustain relevance. Fartcoin: Absurdity or Liquidity? Fartcoin began as a joke, but it now trades with volume and consistency that few expected. The token is priced at $1.60, with a $1.6 billion market cap and around $373 million in 24-hour trading volume. It has seen an 80% increase in the past 30 days. Fartcoin Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The contract is verified. The coin is listed on major decentralized platforms. It has seen a 28% price increase over the past week, suggesting ongoing speculation from both new traders and short-term participants. The token might lack utility, but it benefits from rapid meme cycling. Whether driven by social media trends or bot activity, it continues to hold space in meme coin conversations. HYPE: Where Altcoin and Infrastructure Meet Hyperliquid is structurally different from the others. It supports a Layer-1 derivatives protocol with on-chain trading and governance. Despite this, the token trades with the momentum of a meme coin. HYPE reached a new high near $50 in July. It has a $14.4 billion market cap and $360 million in daily volume. Token holders can vote on governance and receive platform incentives. It draws attention from both DeFi users and momentum traders. While not part of meme culture, its branding and trading behavior place it within the same speculative shift. Betting on Narrative Cycles PEPE, Fartcoin, and HYPE show how visibility and timing can drive value in speculative cycles. They operate on different mechanics, but each benefits from renewed interest during altcoin rotations. In this phase of the market, attention remains one of the strongest drivers of price movement. These assets may not appeal to fundamentals-first investors, but their performances could imply the market’s current mood: fluid, reactive, and driven by participation. Their rise suggests that during this altseason, social energy and liquidity often outweigh long-term use cases. As traders scan for momentum plays in a thinning dominance cycle, coins like PEPE, Fartcoin, and HYPE may continue to benefit. Whether the run lasts or fades, their current traction shows how value is priced during the possible altseason.
2025/07/24 00:56
BitMine Opens NYSE Options Trading, Targeting 5% Ethereum – Thiel Backs Move

BitMine Immersion Technologies, a crypto mining company known for its Ethereum-focused treasury strategy, has announced that its common stock will begin trading as listed options on the New York Stock Exchange. Options trading now available for $BMNR investors 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/25P3HOUm05 — Bitmine BMNR (@BitMNR) July 23, 2025 The new listing, which launches today, is trading under the ticker symbol “BMNR.” This listing introduces a new level of market access for investors interested in BitMine’s performance. The availability of options allows market participants to hedge positions, gain leverage, or take directional views on the company’s equity. A variety of strike prices and expiration dates will be available. A Milestone in BitMine’s Expansion According to BitMine Chairman Thomas Lee of Fundstrat, this launch marks a major step in the company’s market development. “Options trading on the NYSE is a major milestone for BitMine, giving investors more ways to participate in our continued growth,” he said. Lee stressed that the move shows confidence in BitMine’s strategic vision, which includes acquiring up to 5% of the total Ethereum supply over time. This ambition places BitMine in a small circle of institutions pursuing aggressive ETH accumulation strategies. BitMine is also positioning itself as a hybrid player at the intersection of legacy financial infrastructure and blockchain-based innovation. Trading Infrastructure and Oversight According to the press release, the options contracts will be cleared by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) and governed by NYSE and OCC standards. Investors can expect the usual regulatory oversight applied to all equity options, including standardized contract terms and settlement mechanisms. The addition of options trading has the potential to increase trading volume and visibility for BitMine’s stock. It also allows the company’s shares to appeal to a broader segment of institutional and retail investors. Peter Thiel Reveals 9.1% Stake in BitMine Tech billionaire Peter Thiel disclosed a 9.1% stake in the crypto mining and services firm, Reuters reported. Thiel, a vocal supporter of Bitcoin, has previously expressed a strong belief in blockchain-based assets. His venture capital firm, Founders Fund, was one of the earliest institutional backers of the cryptocurrency. At the time of publication, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR.A) shares rose 1.04% in early trading on Wednesday.
2025/07/24 00:38
Coinbase to List JITOSOL and MPLX

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will begin supporting the transfer and trading of two Solana network (SPL token ) assets, Jito Staked SOL
2025/07/23 23:59
US and EU close to 15% tariff agreement

PANews July 23 news, according to the Financial Times, the European Union and the United States are about to reach a trade agreement that will impose a 15% tariff on
2025/07/23 23:58
The US government's AI.Gov official website is officially launched, focusing on Trump's AI strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that the US government launched a new AI.Gov official website today, systematically launching the "American AI Action Plan", proposing three pillar strategies of "accelerating innovation,
2025/07/23 23:55

