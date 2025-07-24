MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-31 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million
PANews reported on July 24 that two wallets (suspected to be private equity investors) sold 1.25 billion PUMPs (worth $3.81 million) at a price of $0.00305 in the past two
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 09:14
A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has sold 73.64 million PENGUs in exchange for 3.13 million USDC at a transaction price of $0.042,
PENGU
$0.038037
+1.47%
USDC
$0.9999
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 09:11
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x8F93 deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a 20x leveraged ETH long position, holding 7,200
ETH
$3,860.41
+1.40%
USDC
$0.9999
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 09:01
Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?
Author: TechFlow Whenever the market is good, FUD is inevitable. Today, a piece of news made everyone worry about the price of ETH again: Validators of the Ethereum network are
FUD
$0.00000003641
-2.17%
ETH
$3,860.41
+1.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 09:00
Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as PUMP continues to fall, Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng (Machi Big Brother)'s PUMP long position has now suffered a floating
MORE
$0.10205
+4.75%
NOW
$0.00778
+18.77%
PUMP
$0.003191
+20.32%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 08:52
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000
PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
FUTURE
$0.11634
+0.16%
NEAR
$2.708
-0.18%
PUMP
$0.003191
+20.32%
FUN
$0.011989
-0.88%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 08:39
Coinbase and PNC partner to allow clients purchase crypto
PNC Bank is partnering with Coinbase (COIN) to offer retail and institutional clients the ability to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies, according to a press release on Tuesday.
BANK
$0.05846
+0.94%
HOLD
$0.00006078
+35.27%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/24 08:30
Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper have expanded the scope of the lawsuit against Pump.fun, naming the Solana Foundation,
BLOCK
$0.2136
+11.25%
WOLF
$0.000002432
-5.73%
PUMP
$0.003191
+20.32%
FUN
$0.011989
-0.88%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 08:25
Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Joe McCann is gradually closing Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha Fund after the fund was accused of a sharp decline in value this
JOE
$0.1633
-2.85%
FUND
$0.027
+16.22%
ALPHA
$0.01481
+2.13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 08:06
Active loans on Ethereum lending protocols hit $30 billion, up $27 billion from January 2023
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the scale of active loans on the Ethereum lending protocol reached US$30 billion, an increase of US$27 billion from January 2023.
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 07:51
Trending News
More
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL
OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million