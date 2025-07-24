2025-07-31 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million

Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43,29-0,06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1338+2,13%
Ethereum
ETH$3 860,41+1,40%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003183+20,02%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 16:05
GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund

GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund

PANews reported on July 24 that GoPlus announced the establishment of a 500 million GPS token security fund, which aims to transform Web3 security from cost to shared value by
FUND
FUND$0,027+16,22%
GoPlus Security
GPS$0,019832+4,94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01669+2,07%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 16:03
Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer

Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer

PANews reported on July 24 that crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault announced that after four years of operation, it has begun to consider closing the company and is negotiating acquisitions
Pixels
PIXEL$0,03623+0,47%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 15:57
Amended class action calls Pump.fun a ‘slot machine cabinet’ in $5.5B case

Amended class action calls Pump.fun a ‘slot machine cabinet’ in $5.5B case

An amended lawsuit accuses Pump.fun and key Solana partners of operating an unlicensed digital casino that funneled billions through deceptive memecoin schemes.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,02201-15,89%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003183+20,02%
FUNToken
FUN$0,012016-0,80%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 15:43
Here’s how to get Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT card

Here’s how to get Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT card

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is launching a collection of NFT cards inspired by his physical works. Will you be one of the on-chain users minting the card collection on July 31? On July 24, Takashi Murakami informed his X followers…
SphereX
HERE$0,000353-1,12%
GET
GET$0,005874+3,59%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004857+0,47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 15:24
Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr

Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr

PANews reported on July 24 that Coinbase Ventures announced that it would support the development of the Bankr platform through the Base Ecosystem Fund. It is reported that Bankr is
FUND
FUND$0,027+16,22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1338+2,13%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 15:23
David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race

David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race

While tech giants are competing through massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, Web3 companies are developing an alternative, decentralized model. According to Dell’Oro Group, Big Tech players — Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft — invested around $180 billion in AI infrastructure and data centers in 2024, and in 2025 their spending is expected to […] Сообщение David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0,0003894-17,53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1338+2,13%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,0000849-6,08%
Share
Incrypted2025/07/24 15:23
Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP, in red

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP, in red

The crypto market cap is trending lower this Wednesday, as traders continue to lock in profits following a rally fueled by Bitcoin’s recent all-time high. With widespread sell-offs across all major cryptocurrencies, this raises a critical question: Is this just…
Bitcoin
BTC$118 381,96+0,36%
RedStone
RED$0,3701-4,90%
Major
MAJOR$0,16163-3,16%
Capverse
CAP$0,07989-0,89%
XRP
XRP$3,144+0,72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 15:23
A whale deposited about $7 million in HyperLiquid to go long on PEPE, BONK, POPCAT, etc.

A whale deposited about $7 million in HyperLiquid to go long on PEPE, BONK, POPCAT, etc.

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited about 6.998 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened or increased long positions in multiple
Bonk
BONK$0,00002877+0,10%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21,7+0,50%
POPCAT
POPCAT$0,3372+0,29%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00126-8,69%
USDCoin
USDC$1+0,01%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 15:20
Tether announced that it would assist the US authorities in freezing and reissuing approximately $1.6 million USDT

Tether announced that it would assist the US authorities in freezing and reissuing approximately $1.6 million USDT

PANews reported on July 24 that Tether announced that it assisted the US authorities in freezing and reissuing approximately $1.6 million in USDT, which was related to the Gaza BuyCash
Share
PANews2025/07/24 15:08

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million