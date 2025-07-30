MEXC Exchange
World Liberty Financial bets $10m on Falcon’s cross-chain stablecoin play
WLFI’s capital injection into Falcon Finance marks a new phase in stablecoin evolution, one focused on back-end interoperability rather than token proliferation. The $10 million will fund tools that enable dollar assets to move seamlessly across ecosystems. According to a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 00:31
What Ethereum built in ten years — and what it still hasn’t delivered
Vitalik Buterin says adoption alone is not progress. Are today’s Ethereum-based systems truly autonomous, or just decentralized in name and centralised in control? Ethereum’s core mission still needs defending Ethereum (ETH) turns ten today, Jul. 30. The anniversary comes at…
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 00:00
Resolv: Increased allocation of Season 2 airdrop to 5% of total token supply
PANews reported on July 30th that the DeFi protocol Resolv announced it has increased its airdrop allocation for Season 2 of its points program participants from 4% to 5% of
PANews
2025/07/30 23:52
An ancient whale has sold 150 BTC in batches over the past five days and currently holds 3,678 BTC.
According to PANews on July 30th, on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale who amassed 3,962.6 BTC at $0.375 in January 2011 14 and a half years ago
PANews
2025/07/30 23:47
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$268 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on July 30th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $268 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.7132 million
PANews
2025/07/30 23:30
Ethereum’s tenth year ushers in new prediction market plays
Ten years after it started, Ethereum is powering new ideas like DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs—and now it’s changing how prediction markets work. Last month, platforms like Polymarket handled over $1.16 billion in bets, showing how popular on-chain betting has become.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 23:17
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,152 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 53,345 ETH.
According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 30, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,152 BTC (worth $136.58 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
PANews
2025/07/30 23:13
Can RADIX crypto survive its founder? Price falls 40% in 24 hours
Radix cripto is mourning its founder at a critical time for the project.
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 23:01
US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud
PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian cybercriminal Cameron Albert Redman was sentenced to one year in prison for an NFT scam, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's
PANews
2025/07/30 22:52
BlackRock ETHA has increased its holdings by 1.25 million ETH this month, bringing its total holdings to over 3 million.
According to PANews on July 30, according to Lookonchain monitoring, BlackRock ETHA has accumulated 1.25 million ETH since July 1, worth approximately US$4.73 billion. Its total holdings have now exceeded
PANews
2025/07/30 22:46
