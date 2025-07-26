2025-07-31 Thursday

Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated on Friday that the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle will not continue as institutional demand for digital assets has altered the sector's historical price pattern.
Fxstreet2025/07/26 04:18
SharpLink taps BlackRock’s crypto architect as ETH arms race heats up

SharpLink just upped the ante in the battle for Ethereum’s future by bringing in Joseph Chalom, the architect behind BlackRock’s $10B Ether ETF.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:09
Rare pattern reveals why the XRP price is crashing today

XRP price retreated for the third consecutive day, approaching a local bear market as the crypto market sell-off intensified. Ripple (XRP) dropped and retested the important support level at $3, its lowest level in nearly a week. It has dropped…
Crypto.news2025/07/26 03:06
Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself

Dragonfly Capital’s early investment in Tornado Cash could expose the firm to potential legal action from the DOJ.
PANews2025/07/26 02:44
No gear, no hassle: OPTO Miner launches upgraded app with DOGE, XRP support

OPTO Miner adds DOGE support, expanding its mobile cloud mining app for global crypto users. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/26 02:33
Roman Storm’s team expected to close case next week, developer may still testify

Reporting from the New York courtroom suggested that the Tornado Cash developer could wrap up his defense in a few days, but whether he would take the stand was still
PANews2025/07/26 02:31
Volcon doubles down on Bitcoin at ATHs, trims float to signal conviction

Volcon’s $375 million Bitcoin stash comes with an unusual twist: it was purchased near peak prices. But instead of hedging, the firm’s leaning in, tightening equity and writing puts to increase exposure as it goes full Bitcoin on the balance…
Crypto.news2025/07/26 02:16
Ether Machine taps demand with $1.5B institutional ETH vehicle: Finance Redefined

The passage of the GENIUS Act is bringing renewed investor interest to Ether and Ethereum-native yield-generating opportunities.
PANews2025/07/26 02:01
Pepe, FLOKI surge 150%, yet XYZVerse offers real utility behind the hype

While Pepe and FLOKI surge on momentum, XYZVerse is gaining ground with practical utility and real value in a market often driven by speculation. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/26 01:35
During the XRP Volatility Period, DOT Miners Continues to Release On-Chain Dividends

Against the backdrop of the recent overall market turmoil, XRP has been fluctuating recently, but some users have steadily obtained continuous returns on the blockchain. The XRP on-chain mining channel recently launched by DOT Miners continues to bring real benefits to users without the need for equipment and zero technical threshold, and has gradually become a new choice for capital hedging. DOT Miners relies on its stable deployment of blockchain infrastructure and deep integration of the advantages of the XRP protocol layer to generate stable income for users even in periods of uncertain market conditions. It has attracted more and more ordinary users who hope to achieve “on-chain passive income”. According to feedback from many community users, “Although XRP fluctuates frequently, you can see stable settled income every day when you open the backend, which makes people feel at ease.” It is this “de-trading” approach that has made more and more people begin to re-understand the significance of cloud mining: not betting on short-term ups and downs, but building a long-term income channel bound to the value of mainstream assets. How to Achieve Long-term Stable Passive Income through DOT Miners? With just a few simple steps, you can start your digital mining journey and enjoy the benefits every day without complicated operations: Register an account : It only takes a few seconds to complete the registration, and new users can receive a mining start-up fund worth $15, and experience real benefits without pre-recharge. Choose a matching income plan : The platform provides a variety of flexible contract plans, tailored to different users’ funds and return expectations. Daily income automatic settlement : The system settles mining income on a regular basis every day. Users can log in to the backend to view the details at any time. The principal will be fully returned after the contract expires, saving time and peace of mind. 6 Reasons to Choose DOT Miners 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All its businesses comply with local financial regulatory policies. The contract information is clear and transparent to ensure that the flow of funds can be traced throughout the process. 2. Easy operation, no equipment required No need to purchase mining machines or technical knowledge, just a few clicks on your mobile phone or computer, you can easily start the exclusive mining process. 3. Green energy driven, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are deployed in Northern Europe and Africa, with renewable energy accounting for 100%. It not only ensures stable operation, but also reflects environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple crypto asset payments Whether you hold mainstream currencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC or SOL, the platform supports seamless recharge and income management. 5. Industry giants endorsement, strength guarantee The world’s leading crypto mining machine manufacturer “Bitmain” provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening the security of technology and supply chain. 6. Multiple security protections to ensure asset security The entire site uses Cloudflare defense, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multiple identity authentication mechanisms to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Open your social income channel Every time you invite a friend to successfully register and invest, you will receive a lifetime rebate of 4.5% of the other party’s investment amount, unlimited number of people, real-time payment, and build your own “digital asset network”. About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for global users. The platform focuses on BTC mining and blockchain facility expansion. It currently covers more than 100 countries and regions and serves more than 5 million users. With the technical support and investment of Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and has strict risk control, but also actively carries out financial inclusion and education programs around the world to help more people reach the future of blockchain and digital economy.
CryptoNews2025/07/26 00:56

