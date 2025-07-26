MEXC Exchange
The largest PUMP institution private placement address completed PUMP liquidation, with a profit of approximately US$8.2 million
PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the largest $PUMP institutional private placement address transferred the last 8 billion $PUMP (US$20.11 million) to FalconX
PANews
2025/07/26 08:22
A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cointelegraph, an early Bitcoin investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital. Galaxy said this was one of the
PANews
2025/07/26 08:15
Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap
PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will add ResearchCoin (RSC) to the coin listing roadmap. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that although
PANews
2025/07/26 07:59
DOJ leaves door open to charge VC partner in Tornado Cash case
A federal prosecutor let slip that the Department of Justice is still mulling charges against Dragonfly’s Tom Schmidt, before promptly asking the court to seal the comment.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 06:30
El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve fails to help the average citizen — NGO exec
Changes to El Salvador's Bitcoin laws under the IMF agreement put the benefits of BTC even further out of reach for the average resident.
PANews
2025/07/26 06:10
Little Pepe aims to explode 21375% as Bonk seeks to overtake Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu
LILPEPE and BONK lead 2025’s memecoin surge while early LILPEPE holders target 21,375% returns. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 06:00
Here’s why Bitcoin and crypto like Pepe, Jasmy, Stellar plummeted
A sea of red dominated the crypto market today, July 25, as Bitcoin and most altcoins continued their pullback.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 05:15
Mega Matrix raises $16m, bets big on stablecoins to anchor corporate treasuries
Mega Matrix is stepping into the intensifying competition for institutional stablecoin adoption, armed with a fresh $16 million private placement.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:51
Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance
Marinade Finance, a leading Solana staking protocol, has announced that it has reached a key milestone by becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:45
Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report
New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
PANews
2025/07/26 04:34
