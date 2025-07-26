2025-07-31 Thursday

The largest PUMP institution private placement address completed PUMP liquidation, with a profit of approximately US$8.2 million

PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the largest $PUMP institutional private placement address transferred the last 8 billion $PUMP (US$20.11 million) to FalconX
PANews2025/07/26 08:22
A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cointelegraph, an early Bitcoin investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital. Galaxy said this was one of the
PANews2025/07/26 08:15
Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap

PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will add ResearchCoin (RSC) to the coin listing roadmap. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that although
PANews2025/07/26 07:59
DOJ leaves door open to charge VC partner in Tornado Cash case

A federal prosecutor let slip that the Department of Justice is still mulling charges against Dragonfly’s Tom Schmidt, before promptly asking the court to seal the comment.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 06:30
El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve fails to help the average citizen — NGO exec

Changes to El Salvador's Bitcoin laws under the IMF agreement put the benefits of BTC even further out of reach for the average resident.
PANews2025/07/26 06:10
Little Pepe aims to explode 21375% as Bonk seeks to overtake Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu

LILPEPE and BONK lead 2025’s memecoin surge while early LILPEPE holders target 21,375% returns. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/26 06:00
Here’s why Bitcoin and crypto like Pepe, Jasmy, Stellar plummeted

A sea of red dominated the crypto market today, July 25, as Bitcoin and most altcoins continued their pullback.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 05:15
Mega Matrix raises $16m, bets big on stablecoins to anchor corporate treasuries

Mega Matrix is stepping into the intensifying competition for institutional stablecoin adoption, armed with a fresh $16 million private placement.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:51
Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Marinade Finance, a leading Solana staking protocol, has announced that it has reached a key milestone by becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:45
Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report

New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
PANews2025/07/26 04:34

