2025-07-31 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A smart money spent $9.485 million to buy 80.2623 WBTC half an hour ago

A smart money spent $9.485 million to buy 80.2623 WBTC half an hour ago

PANews reported on July 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "smart money that shorted Bitcoin when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million" entered the market
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$118 257,63+0,36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1339+2,37%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,004222+1,46%
Terra
LUNA$0,1639+0,92%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 17:10
Bitdeer: Recently, there have been scams in the market impersonating company employees, reminding the community to be vigilant

Bitdeer: Recently, there have been scams in the market impersonating company employees, reminding the community to be vigilant

PANews reported on July 26 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced on the X platform that it has recently discovered that someone has impersonated Bitdeer employees through various channels (including
Share
PANews2025/07/26 17:04
Analyst: Selling pressure this week is at an extreme level within the cycle, but the rebound in BTC prices can be seen as a positive sign

Analyst: Selling pressure this week is at an extreme level within the cycle, but the rebound in BTC prices can be seen as a positive sign

PANews reported on July 26 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel tweeted that in this bull cycle, only 12 weeks have seen the same or greater selling pressure as in the bull
Bitcoin
BTC$118 418,98+0,42%
Sign
SIGN$0,07461-0,53%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,003898-4,88%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 15:26
UniSat Wallet updates BRC-20 upgrade progress

UniSat Wallet updates BRC-20 upgrade progress

PANews July 26 news, UniSat Wallet tweeted an update on the progress of the BRC-20 upgrade. The BRC-20 single-step transfer function will be officially enabled on Fractal Bitcoin at block
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02187+6,21%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,2138+10,43%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 14:58
Cathie Wood: The surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption may be due to Robinhood's 2% reward

Cathie Wood: The surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption may be due to Robinhood's 2% reward

PANews reported on July 26 that in response to questions in the community about the "sudden surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption", ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood replied: "Robinhood
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0,0001752-9,55%
MAY
MAY$0,05226-1,07%
ARK
ARK$0,4586+2,61%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 14:37
Listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital increased its holdings by 10 BTC, bringing its total holdings to approximately 166 BTC

Listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital increased its holdings by 10 BTC, bringing its total holdings to approximately 166 BTC

PANews reported on July 26 that the listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital tweeted that it had purchased 10 BTC at an average price of $119,687 per coin, equivalent to about
Bitcoin
BTC$118 418,98+0,42%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 14:23
Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics

Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Decrypt, US Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the lobbying activities of the cryptocurrency industry and compared it to legislation on the eve of
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006188+0,66%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 13:33
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $131 million yesterday, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $92.83 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $131 million yesterday, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $92.83 million

PANews reported on July 26 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 25, Eastern Time), Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $131 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000006196-0,06%
LayerNet
NET$0,00011517-5,92%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 12:03
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $453 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 16 consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $453 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 16 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 26 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 25, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$453 million. The Ethereum spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000006196-0,06%
LayerNet
NET$0,00011517-5,92%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 11:55
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 500 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation increased by about 500 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on July 26 that according to official data, in the seven days ending July 24, Circle issued about 4.8 billion USDC, redeemed about 4.3 billion USDC, and the
USDCoin
USDC$0,9999-0,01%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 11:04

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million