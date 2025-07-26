MEXC Exchange
A smart money spent $9.485 million to buy 80.2623 WBTC half an hour ago
PANews reported on July 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "smart money that shorted Bitcoin when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million" entered the market
PANews
2025/07/26 17:10
Bitdeer: Recently, there have been scams in the market impersonating company employees, reminding the community to be vigilant
PANews reported on July 26 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced on the X platform that it has recently discovered that someone has impersonated Bitdeer employees through various channels (including
PANews
2025/07/26 17:04
Analyst: Selling pressure this week is at an extreme level within the cycle, but the rebound in BTC prices can be seen as a positive sign
PANews reported on July 26 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel tweeted that in this bull cycle, only 12 weeks have seen the same or greater selling pressure as in the bull
PANews
2025/07/26 15:26
UniSat Wallet updates BRC-20 upgrade progress
PANews July 26 news, UniSat Wallet tweeted an update on the progress of the BRC-20 upgrade. The BRC-20 single-step transfer function will be officially enabled on Fractal Bitcoin at block
PANews
2025/07/26 14:58
Cathie Wood: The surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption may be due to Robinhood's 2% reward
PANews reported on July 26 that in response to questions in the community about the "sudden surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption", ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood replied: "Robinhood
PANews
2025/07/26 14:37
Listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital increased its holdings by 10 BTC, bringing its total holdings to approximately 166 BTC
PANews reported on July 26 that the listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital tweeted that it had purchased 10 BTC at an average price of $119,687 per coin, equivalent to about
PANews
2025/07/26 14:23
Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Decrypt, US Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the lobbying activities of the cryptocurrency industry and compared it to legislation on the eve of
PANews
2025/07/26 13:33
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $131 million yesterday, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $92.83 million
PANews reported on July 26 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 25, Eastern Time), Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $131 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/26 12:03
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $453 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 16 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 26 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 25, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$453 million. The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/26 11:55
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 500 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on July 26 that according to official data, in the seven days ending July 24, Circle issued about 4.8 billion USDC, redeemed about 4.3 billion USDC, and the
PANews
2025/07/26 11:04
