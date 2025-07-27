MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-31 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Visa crypto executive: Not worried about stablecoins threatening traditional payment companies
PANews reported on July 27 that according to BusinessInsider, Cuy Sheffield, head of Visa's crypto business, said he is not worried that the rise of stablecoins may pose a threat
NOT
$0.002053
+3.68%
MAY
$0.05226
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/27 17:23
Analysis: Satoshi-era whales selling BTC sparks widespread debate over Bitcoin's ideological direction
PANews July 27 news, according to CoinDesk, Galaxy Digital disclosed this weekend that it had facilitated a $9 billion Bitcoin transaction for a Satoshi-era investor, totaling more than 80,000 coins.
BTC
$118,415.29
+0.38%
MORE
$0.10198
+4.74%
ERA
$1.1342
-3.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/27 17:06
Altcoin Mania is Back, and SpacePay Offers Something Real Behind the Hype
Altcoin mania has returned with XRP surging 23%, Solana climbing 8%, and Cardano gaining nearly 15% over the past seven days. While these numbers generate excitement across cryptocurrency communities, SpacePay’s presale has secured $1.2 million in funding by offering something rarely seen during hype cycles – actual utility that gives surging tokens real-world spending power... The post Altcoin Mania is Back, and SpacePay Offers Something Real Behind the Hype appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
HYPE
$43.29
-0.09%
XRP
$3.1459
+0.89%
REAL
$0.04648
-0.32%
POWER
$0.01057
-3.64%
ALTCOIN
$0.001802
-4.14%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/07/27 17:06
Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will provide real estate tokenization services for retail and institutional investors
PANews reported on July 27 that according to LedgerInsights, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, the trust arm of Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), has spent more than
MORE
$0.10198
+4.74%
BANK
$0.05855
+1.14%
REAL
$0.04648
-0.32%
TRUST
$0.0005927
-3.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/27 16:29
Ethereum PoS network exit queue increases to 699,800, withdrawal delay exceeds 12 days
PANews reported on July 27 that according to validatorqueue data, the Ethereum PoS network exit queue has grown rapidly since July 16, reaching a peak of 743,800 on July 26,
Share
PANews
2025/07/27 14:46
Licenses or lawsuits: The choice AI giants can’t ignore anymore | Opinion
Blockchain can operate as the infrastructure of transparency and trust that our new AI-driven creator economy desperately needs.
T
$0.01784
+2.41%
GIANTS
$0.000391
-17.09%
AI
$0.1338
+2.21%
TRUST
$0.0005927
-3.46%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 14:41
Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Initially, only a few licenses may be launched, and unlicensed stablecoin promotion will be convicted
Author: Weilin, PANews Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" will take effect on August 1 (next Friday). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority plans to publish a summary of the "Stablecoin Issuer Licensing
MAY
$0.05226
-1.41%
EFFECT
$0.006188
+0.30%
Share
PANews
2025/07/27 14:10
MistTrack: Beware of Malicious Google Ad Phishing Scams
PANews reported on July 27 that SlowMist MistTrack sent a tweet warning that it had received reports that scammers were placing malicious Google ads (such as misttrack[.]tools) to trick users
ADS
$0.1236
-2.77%
SENT
$0.000037
+5.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/27 13:54
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6250.18 BTC
PANews reported on July 27 that El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days, and currently holds 6,250.18 bitcoins, with a total value of
BTC
$118,415.29
+0.38%
EL
$0.005082
-1.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/27 13:07
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed
PANews July 27 news, according to Cailianshe, at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) Science Frontier Plenary Session held yesterday, the "Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025" was
INDEX
$1.345
-5.08%
Share
PANews
2025/07/27 12:01
Trending News
More
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL
OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million