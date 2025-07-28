MEXC Exchange
Cluster Capital partner deposited 1,260 ETH to Coinbase, worth about $4.82 million
PANews reported on July 28, according to Ai yi's report, Cluster Capital partner Winslow Strong(@winslow_strong) recharged 1,260 ETH to Coinbase 10 hours ago, worth approximately USD 4.82 USD, and was
AI
$0,1339
+2,21%
ETH
$3 865
+1,52%
PANews
2025/07/28 10:15
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.28)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Let's take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/28 Update: BNB version of MicroStrategy is ready to go, BNB breaks
READY
$0,003302
+4,79%
MEME
$0,001792
+1,41%
BNB
$802,45
+0,26%
AI
$0,1339
+2,21%
GO
$0,00126
-8,69%
PANews
2025/07/28 10:13
Guanglian Technology Holdings and High West reached a strategic cooperation and received the first round of HK$1 billion in funding support
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glodon News, Guanglian Technology Holdings (02531.HK) reached a strategic cooperation with High West Capital Partners Limited on July 27, 2025 and signed
PANews
2025/07/28 10:05
Lion Holdings launches SDFG to create a multi-currency and RWA tokenized digital financial ecosystem
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the company's announcement, Synagistics Holdings (02562.HK) announced the launch of a new digital financial group, Synagistics Digital Finance Group (SDFG), which is
MULTI
$0,08022
+0,55%
RWA
$0,003557
-5,87%
LAUNCH
$0,00000000000000127
+1,43%
PANews
2025/07/28 10:01
Courtyard receives $30 million in Series A funding led by Forerunner, with participation from Y Combinator and others
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Fortune, New York startup Courtyard recently completed a $30 million Series A financing round, led by Forerunner Ventures, with existing investors such
STARTUP
$0,022161
-12,40%
PANews
2025/07/28 09:59
Guofu Quantum: Subscribes to 18% of Rtree's equity to promote RWA layout
PANews reported on July 28 that Guofu Quantum, a listed company, announced that the company has completed a strategic investment of 18% of the equity of Rtree Tech Service Co.,
RWA
$0,003557
-5,87%
PANews
2025/07/28 09:41
A whale spent $3.17 million to buy 22.4 million VINE
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale spent 17,080 SOL (about 3.17 million US dollars) to purchase 22.4 million VINE at a price of 0.14
SOL
$180,99
+0,21%
VINE
$0,12125
+2,82%
PANews
2025/07/28 09:12
Bitcoin range-bound ahead of Fed rate decision, tech earnings, and ETF data
Bitcoin held steady last week while altcoins tumbled, as the crypto market entered a holding pattern ahead of key macro and corporate catalysts.
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 09:10
BNB breaks through 847 USDT, setting a new record
PANews reported on July 28 that the market showed that BNB had just broken through 847 USDT, reaching a maximum of 847.64 USDT per coin, setting a new record high.
BNB
$802,45
+0,26%
PANews
2025/07/28 08:44
A whale deposited 4.68 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a short position in ETH
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens , Smart Trader reappeared, deposited 4.68 USDC to the HyperLiquid platform, and opened a ETH short position with 20 times
ETH
$3 865
+1,52%
USDC
$1
--%
SMART
$0,004221
+1,51%
PANews
2025/07/28 08:23
