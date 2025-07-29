2025-07-31 Thursday

A16z leads $60 million Series A funding round for US lending platform Salient

PANews July 29 news, according to Tech in Asia , Salient , a San Francisco-based lending platform, recently completed a $60 million A round of financing, led by Andreessen Horowitz
PANews2025/07/29 14:56
Chinese BTC Mining Firm Bitmain Mulls Building First US Facility

Chinese Bitcoin mining rig manufacturer Bitmain is considering a phased strategy to establish its first US factory soon. The company would also officially set up a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida, Bloomberg reported . In the first phase, Bitmain intends to recruit about 250 local employees for manufacturing and site-level maintenance units. According to Irene Gao, Bitmain’s global business chief, the company will start its initial output in early 2026 and begin full-scale production later in the year. Gao calls the US a “unique opportunity” at a time when Trump’s administration is riding towards pro-crypto policies and a “Made in USA” strategy. The shift is further driven by the US industrial policies, tariffs, and China’s 2021 mining ban. Last month, Trump’s family-associated crypto venture raised $220 million to buy Bitcoin and digital asset mining equipment. US Labor Costs Are Higher: Bitmain Gao noted that local production would speed up deliveries and repairs for US customers, while labor costs remain high. “The move still makes commercial sense,” she added, especially when there is uncertainty around tariffs. Alternatively, Chinese supply chains are under fire, with Trump’s trade war disrupting several businesses, including Bitmain’s US expansion goals. Beijing-based company shipments have been held up at several ports with heightened scrutiny by the Customs department. If established, Bitmain would join America’s top publicly-listed miners, including Mara Holdings, Riot Platforms and CleanSpart. Additionally, another North American Bitcoin mining giant, Hut8, is already planning a full stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, under the American Bitcoin brand. Hut8 purchased 31,145 Bitmain machines to upgrade its mining fleet in November 2024. Chinese Bitcoin Miners Pivot to US Soil During President Joe Biden’s administration, Chinese Bitcoin miners operating in the US drew security concerns. Last year, Biden ordered a Chinese-backed cryptocurrency mining company to sell land near a Wyoming nuclear missile base, citing national security concerns. Per the University of Cambridge report, three biggest makers of Bitcoin (BTC) mining machines — Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, manufacture 99% of the world’s BTC mining hardware. Further, Cryptonews reported that 65% of Bitcoin mining operations around the world still trace their origins to China. 🇺🇸 As Trump looks to make the US a global leader in crypto, can he achieve Bitcoin mining hashrate dominance without relying on Chinese tech? #Bitcoin #Mining #DonaldTrump https://t.co/G8Sw2TiyFI — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 2, 2025 Batyr Hydyrov, CEO of crypto mining equipment provider Uminers said that China’s previous hashrate has moved to countries like Russia and the U.S. As there is a brain drain among Bitcoin miners from China to other nations, particularly the USA, the U.S.’ share of the total Bitcoin mining hashrate, or computing power, surged from 4% in 2019 to the current 38% .
CryptoNews2025/07/29 14:54
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest taps SOL Strategies for Solana staking

ARK Invest has migrated its Solana validator operations to Toronto-based SOL Strategies, a publicly traded firm with deep roots in crypto’s institutional infrastructure. The move signals a growing preference for specialized staking providers over traditional custodians. According to a press…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 14:39
Hong Kong Media: JD.com Coin Chain has registered JCOIN and JOYCOIN, which may be the names of its stablecoins

According to a July 29th report from PANews, Ming Pao Finance reported that JD.com (9618)'s JD Coin Chain has registered "JCOIN" and "JOYCOIN," two names widely believed to be used
PANews2025/07/29 14:36
South Korea's ruling and opposition parties disagree on stablecoin regulation bill

PANews reported on July 29 that according to Decrypt , South Korea's ruling party and opposition party submitted competing draft legislation on stablecoins on Monday, with differences over key terms
PANews2025/07/29 14:32
US seeks to claim $2.4M in Bitcoin seized from ransomware group

The US is seeking the forfeiture of 20.2 BTC seized by the Dallas FBI from the Chaos ransomware group, adding to the country’s proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
PANews2025/07/29 14:27
Nasdaq-Listed Mill City Ventures Raises $450M to Pivot Into Crypto with Sui Treasury

Mill City Ventures III, a Nasdaq-listed non-bank lender, has raised $450 million in a private placement to overhaul its business model and establish a cryptocurrency treasury centered on Sui, the native token of the Sui blockchain. Key Takeaways: Mill City Ventures raised $450M to build the first public Sui token treasury. 98% of the funds will be used to acquire SUI, with Galaxy managing the treasury. Despite the move, SUI’s price fell 11% amid broader altcoin market weakness. The Minneapolis-based firm disclosed Monday that it sold 83 million shares to institutional investors, with capital commitments from prominent crypto backers including Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, ParaFi Capital, Arrington Capital, and FalconX. Galaxy Asset Management has been tapped to manage the new treasury. Mill City Allocates 98% of $450M Raise to Build First Public Sui Treasury Roughly 98% of the funds will be used to purchase SUI tokens, marking what Mill City describes as the first public company Sui treasury. The remaining 2% will support its legacy short-term lending operations. Stephen Mackintosh, the firm’s incoming chief investment officer, framed the move as a bet on the convergence of crypto and artificial intelligence. “We believe that Sui is well-positioned for mass adoption with the speed and efficiency institutions require for crypto at scale, plus the technical architecture capable of supporting AI workloads,” he said. Mysten Labs co-founder Adeniyi Abiodun echoed that sentiment, calling Sui the infrastructure of choice for crypto, AI, and stablecoins at scale. The Sui ecosystem has experienced rapid growth in recent months, particularly in DeFi. Total value locked (TVL) across its protocols reached an all-time high of $2.22 billion over the weekend, up nearly 400% since July 2024, according to DefiLlama. Leading protocols like Suilend, NAVI, and Haedal currently account for $1.7 billion of that TVL. Galaxy is investing and managing the treasury for Mill City Ventures III, Ltd., following a $450M private placement to initiate a $SUI treasury strategy. Backed by a broad group of institutional investors, including the @SuiFoundation , @Karatage_ , and others. Galaxy Asset… — Galaxy (@galaxyhq) July 28, 2025 Despite the strategic shift and institutional support, the market response has been muted. SUI dropped 11% over the past 24 hours amid a broader altcoin selloff. The token, which reached an all-time high of $5.35 in January, is now down 27% from its peak. Crypto Treasuries Aren’t Really Buying Crypto A growing number of publicly traded companies are raising hundreds of millions of dollars to build crypto treasuries, but one analyst says many aren’t actually buying digital assets from the open market . As reported, crypto analyst Ran Neuner claimed that crypto treasury firms are acting less like buyers and more like exit vehicles for crypto insiders. Instead of purchasing assets directly from exchanges, these companies often receive crypto contributions from existing holders, in exchange for shares that later trade at massive premiums on public markets. Skepticism around the sustainability of the crypto treasury trend is also growing. Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures. The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 14:27
Bitmain plans to open its first factory in the United States by the end of the third quarter and hire 250 local employees in the first phase

According to a Bloomberg report from PANews on July 29, Bitmain, the world's largest cryptocurrency mining equipment manufacturer, plans to establish its first US factory in the coming months, with
PANews2025/07/29 14:27
SEC pushes back decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF to September

The US Securities and Exchange Commission won’t decide on the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF until at least Sept. 18. On Monday, the Commission said it had extended the review period for the proposed fund, which NYSE Arca submitted on behalf…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 14:05
PetroChina Capital: Currently not involved in stablecoin-related business

PANews reported on July 29 that PetroChina Capital recently stated during an institutional survey that it is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses. The company has noticed that some investors
PANews2025/07/29 14:05

