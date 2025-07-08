2025-07-31 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Polymarket under fire as whale votes distort Zelenskyy suit outcome: what’s going on?

Polymarket under fire as whale votes distort Zelenskyy suit outcome: what’s going on?

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped out in a black suit last month, the world saw it, except Polymarket’s oracle voters. Now, a $160 million betting frenzy hinges on whether truth can outweigh token-weighted manipulation. On June 24, Ukrainian President…
Nowchain
NOW$0,00779+%18,93
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01669+%2,77
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 04:17
Calamos unveils ‘Protected Bitcoin’ strategy for institutional investors

Calamos unveils ‘Protected Bitcoin’ strategy for institutional investors

Calamos investment firm has unveiled a new strategy that could make Bitcoin much more attractive to investors.
Moonveil
MORE$0,1024+%5,18
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 03:53
Court ends Coin Center-US Treasury appeal over Tornado Cash

Court ends Coin Center-US Treasury appeal over Tornado Cash

The dismissal came days before Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm was scheduled to face charges in US federal court.
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01431-%0,06
Share
PANews2025/07/08 03:36
Ripple CEO confirms he’ll testify before Senate Banking Committee

Ripple CEO confirms he’ll testify before Senate Banking Committee

Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse has confirmed he will testify before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee will hold its crypto market structure hearing on July 9 and Ripple CEO Brad…
LightLink
LL$0,01407-%0,21
U Coin
U$0,01118-%2,01
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0,00889+%6,33
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00006109+%36,20
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 03:12
The Smartest Way to Make Money in 2025: Earn One Bitcoin Income per Day with Just a Mobile Phone or Computer

The Smartest Way to Make Money in 2025: Earn One Bitcoin Income per Day with Just a Mobile Phone or Computer

Still unsure how to start investing or make your salary work harder for you? Heard about crypto but never knew where to begin? Good news: 2025 is quickly becoming the year of a new wealth-building opportunity – cryptocurrency cloud mining . With minimal upfront cost and no technical skills required, it’s the easiest way to start earning crypto daily and finally enter the digital gold rush. This article will help you earn $600 – $9717 a day. This is not a speculative game, nor is it some kind of hype gimmick, but a smart way of financial management that uses the power of technology to achieve stable passive income. Especially through the industry-leading platform Crypto Mining Firm , you can easily start your money-making journey, starting with a small investment of $10 and gradually achieving financial freedom. One-click registration, receive up to $100 One-click download of app, suitable for Apple and Android Follow Twitter with one click Follow Facebook with one click Follow Telegram with one click Follow YouTube with one click What Is Cloud Mining? Why Is Now the Best Time to Get Started? Cloud mining is a way to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin by renting computing power from a remote server. Compared to traditional home mining, cloud mining does not require the purchase of equipment, system setup, or high electricity bills. You only need to invest in a mining contract, and the platform will do all the work for you. 2025 Cloud mining is having a golden age like never before: ✅ Cryptocurrencies are on the eve of a bull market, with prices of XRP, BTC, ETH and others continuing to soar ✅ The global energy structure is optimised, and green energy drastically reduces mining costs Why Choose Crypto Mining Firm? Founded in 2021, Crypto Mining Firm is the world’s leading cloud mining platform, trusted by more than 9.39 million users worldwide. It is well-known for its high-yield, low-threshold, safe and transparent mining services, and is the first choice for both novice and veteran investors. Platform highlights: ⦁ Sign up to get a $10-100 bonus , no threshold to start ⦁ Daily sign-in bonus of $0.6, no investment required to earn income ⦁ McAfee® and Cloudflare® double security protection to ensure the security of account funds ⦁ Green energy driven, using solar and wind power mines, low carbon and environmentally friendly ⦁ 100+ global data centers, 7×24 hours of uninterrupted operation ⦁ Mobile APP real-time monitoring, manage your mining machines and income anytime, anywhere Mining Plan Overview: The Path from Novice to Expert Crypto Mining Firm provides flexible and diverse investment contracts to suit various user needs: Get a Stable Daily Passive Income by Participating in the Following Contracts: ⦁ Classic contract: investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $8. ⦁ Classic contract: investment amount: $360, total net profit: $360 + 32.76 USD. ⦁ Classic contract: Investment amount: $4,900, total net profit: $4,900 + $1,746.85. ⦁ Classic Contract: Investment amount: $7,600, total net profit: $7,600 + $2,971. ⦁ Premium Contract: Investment amount: $10,800, total net profit: $10,000 + $5,594.4. ⦁ Super Contract: Investment amount: $49,000, total net profit: $49,000 + $53,165. After purchasing a contract, the earnings will be automatically credited to your account on the following day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to buy contracts to get more income. Just three simple steps: register → choose a plan → wait for the income, which will be deposited into your account steadily every day. No need to watch the market or worry about it! Dogcoin and Bitcoin’s “Mining Frenzy”: Are You Ready? In 2025, Bitcoin – often referred to as “digital gold” – is expected to surpass the $150,000 mark, while Dogecoin could potentially multiply in value amid favorable market conditions. This makes cloud mining an attractive option: it not only enables low-cost accumulation of coins but also provides a stable daily income, allowing investors to benefit from both long-term price appreciation and short-term earnings. Rather than chasing volatile prices on the secondary market, many investors are choosing to mine their digital assets directly from the source. Invite Your Friends to Earn Big Money Too! Crypto Mining Firm Affiliate Program In addition to mining earnings, the platform has also introduced a generous invitation reward mechanism: ⦁ For every successful referral, you can get up to $3,000 in cash rewards. ⦁ An unlimited number of invitations, the more invitations, the more rewards ⦁ All earnings are instantly credited, invitation links can be viewed in real time Simply share the exclusive signup link with your friends, community or social platforms and you can easily achieve multiple earnings at the same time. Start your cloud mining journey in just 1 minute Get started now in these easy steps: ✅ Sign up for a free Crypto Mining Firm account now! ✅ Download the official Mining Management App to keep track of your account in real time! ✅ Choose the right mining plan and start earning daily passive income! No hardware, no maintenance, no technical knowledge required – a truly smart mining finance solution for ordinary people. Conclusion: Don’t Let the Opportunity Slip Away from You Again Cryptocurrency is a financial revolution in the making, and cloud mining is one of the easiest and least risky ways to get started and make money. No matter how much money you have right now and how little time you have, just getting started is one step closer to financial freedom. Crypto Mining Firm has helped millions of users on their path to wealth. Now, it’s your turn. ⦁ You’ll be the next user to top $100,000 in earnings! Sign up today and start your cloud mining journey ! For more details, please visit the official website: https://cryptominingfirm.com/
LightLink
LL$0,01407-%0,21
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000031+%10,71
RWAX
APP$0,00392-%0,85
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08988+%1,41
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0,000000111--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/08 02:31
Use XRP to Start Bitcoin Mining Machine, UK Certified FIND MINING Helps You Easily Achieve Your Wealth Goals in 2025

Use XRP to Start Bitcoin Mining Machine, UK Certified FIND MINING Helps You Easily Achieve Your Wealth Goals in 2025

FIND MINING has become a new choice for many investors with its advanced technology, legal and compliant operations, and user-friendly platform. In the ever-changing cryptocurrency market, XRP has always been the focus of attention. With its huge potential in the field of cross-border payments, XRP was once highly anticipated. However, with the continuous maturity of the market and the increasing intensity of supervision, the trend of cryptocurrencies has gradually diverged, and the performance of XRP has attracted widespread attention and discussion. According to the latest relevant reports, XRP prices are currently hovering between key price levels after a strong rise, indicating that market momentum is weakening. Against this backdrop, investors are beginning to seek new opportunities to obtain more stable and sustainable returns. At this time, the emergence of FIND MINING has become the choice of many investors . FIND MINING: Providing investors with a stable cryptocurrency mining solution FIND MINING is the world’s leading cloud mining platform, dedicated to providing users with simple and efficient cryptocurrency mining services. Relying on advanced technology and a global data center network, FIND MINING allows users to easily participate in cryptocurrency mining without purchasing expensive hardware equipment and obtain stable passive income. Advantages of FINDMINING ⦁ Get a $15 instant bonus when you sign up. ⦁ High profit levels and instant daily deposits. ⦁ There are no other service charges or administration fees. ⦁ The platform uses more than 11 cryptocurrencies (e.g. DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP, ADA) for settlement ⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and receive a referral bonus of up to $100,000. ⦁ Secured by McAfee®. Secured by Cloudflare®. 100% uptime guarantee and world-class live support 24/7. How to Join FIND MINING and Make Money? Register an account: Visit the FIND MINING official website and complete the quick registration process within one minute. Choose a plan: Select a mining plan that suits your investment goals. START MINING: Put FIND MINING’s advanced technology to work for you. Receive daily payments: Enjoy ongoing payments that provide a steady stream of income. Special Offers Signup bonus: Get a $15 instant bonus when you sign up , and earn $0.6 every day for free Invitation income: Invite friends to increase mining income and receive permanent 3%-4.5% continuous rewards Get a stable passive income by participating in the following contracts: ETH – free computing power: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income: $4, maturity income: $100 + $8 DOGE – stable computing power: Investment amount: $600, contract period: 6 days, daily income: $7.26, maturity income: $600 + $43.56 BTC – Elite Hashrate: Investment amount: USD 2,600, Contract duration: 13 days, Daily return: USD 36.4, Return upon expiration: USD 2,600 + USD 473.2 BTC – advanced computing power: Investment amount: $5,000, contract period: 20 days, daily income: $79, maturity income: $5,000 + $1,580 BTC – high-quality computing power: Investment amount: $12,800, contract period: 30 days, daily income: $218.88, maturity income: $12,800 + $6,566.4 After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits. Investment Case For example: Invest $12,800 to purchase $12,800 worth of BTC [high-quality computing power] for 30 days with a daily yield of 1.71%. After the purchase is successful, the user can obtain passive income every day = US$12,800 × 1.71% = US$218.88. After 30 days, the user’s principal and profit: $12,800 + $218.88 × 30 days = $12,800 + $6,566.4 = $16,600 The computing power value of the contract is different, the investment amount and term are different, and the returns are also different. For more contracts, please log in to https://findmining.com/ official website to view In Conclusion As the uncertainty in the XRP cryptocurrency market increases, investors are looking for more stable and predictable investment methods. FIND MINING has become a new choice for many investors with its advanced technology, legal and compliant operations, and user-friendly platform. Whether it is a cryptocurrency novice or an experienced investor, FIND MINING can provide them with a reliable passive income path. For more details, please visit the platform official website: https://findmining.com/ or ( click to download the mobile APP )
RWAX
APP$0,00392-%0,85
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08988+%1,41
Gravity
G$0,01296+%2,77
DOGE
DOGE$0,2234+%0,18
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/08 02:17
5 countries where crypto is (surprisingly) tax-free in 2025

5 countries where crypto is (surprisingly) tax-free in 2025

Looking to live tax-free with crypto in 2025? These five countries, including the Cayman Islands, UAE and Germany, still offer legal, zero-tax treatment for cryptocurrencies.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00005344+%7,72
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00011266+%8,92
Share
PANews2025/07/08 02:03
More and More XRP and ETH Holders Are Quietly Choosing a Safer Path: APT Miner

More and More XRP and ETH Holders Are Quietly Choosing a Safer Path: APT Miner

In this volatile crypto market, many investors have begun to calm down and stop chasing short-term fluctuations, but are looking for a more controllable and sustainable approach. In particular, long-term investors holding XRP and ETH have gradually given up the speculative method of watching the market day and night and turned to a more stable strategy – cloud mining. APT Miner provides a worry-free solution: you don’t need a mining machine, a technical background, or market conditions. You only need to select a suitable computing power contract, and the system will automatically run it for you, and the income will be credited to your account on time every day. This not only saves you the trouble of operation, but also turns digital assets into a “production tool” that can continuously bring returns. More and more users have proven the effectiveness of this model with actual results. An investor shared that through ETH contracts, they can steadily obtain more than $3,000 in passive income every day. Compared with those transactions with uncertain ups and downs, this kind of visible and tangible income gives people more confidence. APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. It is a formally registered platform with a legal operating license. The platform uses high-performance equipment and intelligent scheduling systems, and also optimizes energy management, which not only saves costs but also improves output efficiency. Importantly, all its contract terms are open and transparent, with no hidden fees. For those who hope that digital assets can increase in value in a long-term and stable manner, APT Miner is not only a way to avoid market risks, but also an option to make funds truly “move”. In this era full of uncertainty, an effective, compliant, and transparent passive income path may be what investors really need. How to Use APT Miner 1: Register now to get a $15 bonus (check in daily to get $0.60) 2: Contract Selection: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that suits your goals and budget. APT Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet your different needs, whether you are a novice or an experienced miner. Please carefully review the available options and consider factors such as contract length, potential returns, and associated costs. The list below outlines the potential benefits you could earn. BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466): Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $8. DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro): Investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500 + $38. BTC (Antminer-S19-XP): Investment amount: USD 2,500, Total net profit: USD 2,500 + USD 491.25. BTC (Antminer-S19k-Pro): Investment amount: $10,000, Total net profit: $7,800 + $4,650. [BTC (AntminerT21)]: Investment amount: 17,000 USD, Total net profit: 17,000 USD + 9,044 USD. [BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3)]: Investment amount: USD 50,000, Total net profit: USD 52,000 + USD 37,024. For more contract information, please visit the APT Miner platform official website: https://aptmining.com/ 3: Start to make profit: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will automatically process your mining tasks and serve you. APT Miner’s advanced technology ensures an efficient mining process and maximizes your potential profit. As mining progresses, earnings will accumulate in your account. You can track the progress of mining through the platform’s control panel and withdraw earnings when you are ready. APT Miner platform advantages: The platform relies on leading mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine, and Canaan Creative to build a stable and efficient mining system to ensure continuous computing power and operational reliability. Since its registration in the UK in 2018, the platform has continued to develop under government supervision and has attracted more than 9 million users worldwide with its advanced technology, forming a large and real user group. The platform’s user interface is simple and intuitive, and even cryptocurrency novices can easily get started. At the same time, the platform supports a variety of mainstream digital currency payment methods, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, USDT, etc., providing users with flexible asset management. In terms of profit mechanism, the platform has developed a daily settlement contract model, which provides fixed income every 24 hours and automatically returns the principal after the contract ends, helping users achieve stable and continuous profit growth. For more information, please visit the official website: https://aptmining.com/ Official email: info@aptminer.com Abstract For more and more investors who want their assets to grow steadily, APT Miner is not just an alternative option, but more like a realistic path to long-term returns. In an uncertain market, choosing a stable, transparent and sustainable approach is becoming a new consensus.
MAY
MAY$0,05226-%1,41
Aptos
APT$4,606+%1,16
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08988+%1,41
DOGE
DOGE$0,2234+%0,18
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/08 01:53
How Vietnam is using crypto to fix its FATF reputation

How Vietnam is using crypto to fix its FATF reputation

Vietnam is leveraging crypto regulation to meet FATF standards, combat digital asset fraud and rebuild its international financial reputation.
Share
PANews2025/07/08 01:34
Dow Jones down 500 points after Trump’s tariff deadline looms

Dow Jones down 500 points after Trump’s tariff deadline looms

Markets are down as traders struggle to anticipate Trump's next moves on trade.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 01:32

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million