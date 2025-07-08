MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-31 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
German listed company Nakiki SE announced that it will use Bitcoin as a reserve asset
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, German listed company Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announced that it will fully adopt Bitcoin as a single treasury reserve asset,
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:13
Dubai approves tokenized money market fund backed by Qatar National Bank and DMZ Finance
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) approved the QCD Money Market Fund (QCDT) supported by Qatar National Bank (QNB) and DMZ
BANK
$0.05853
+1.21%
FUND
$0.027
+16.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:05
From “one-click interaction” to “one-click liquidation”, the fatal trap brought by DeFi convenience
Author: 0xresearch In the crypto world, there is a truth that is often overlooked: "The simpler, the more dangerous." DeFi has developed to this day and is heading towards "fool-proof
MORE
$0.10237
+5.15%
DEFI
$0.002229
+1.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:00
Ripple CEO to testify at US Senate hearing on crypto reform and market structure legislation
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin.com, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse disclosed that he will testify at a hearing titled "From Wall Street to Web3: Building the Future
COM
$0.021111
-6.45%
SENATE
$0.00889
+6.33%
FUTURE
$0.11591
-0.30%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:57
A whale that was long ETH in a certain cycle increased its position again, and finally accumulated a total position of 1969.05 WETH
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who "longed 2304.3 stETH in 07.06 cycle" continued to increase his position. Three hours
STETH
$3,884.65
+1.60%
ETH
$3,860.23
+1.42%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:46
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then
PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
BONK
$0.00002887
+0.73%
SOON
$0.149
+2.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:39
Two Ethereum IC0 wallets that have been dormant for more than 9 years transferred a total of 1,140 ETH in the early morning
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, early this morning, two Ethereum IC0 wallets associated with the same entity transferred 1,140 ETH (worth US$2.89 million) to
MORE
$0.10237
+5.15%
ETH
$3,860.23
+1.42%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:28
Solana’s on-chain tokenized stock market value more than triples to $48 million in two weeks
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptoslate, rwa.xyz on-chain data monitoring shows that the total market value of tokenized stocks on the Solana chain reached $48.53 million on
MORE
$0.10237
+5.15%
RWA
$0.003548
-6.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:23
A whale opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, and currently has a floating profit of $1.176 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, a whale that had achieved a profit of US$13.6 million on the Hyperliquid platform made another move and
BTC
$118,400
+0.39%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006196
-0.06%
MOVE
$0.1414
+1.43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:14
‘Evil’ proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Decrypt, the "Great Trust" plan developed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tony Blair Institute has caused controversy. The plan proposes to
LAND
$0.001144
-0.86%
TRUST
$0.000593
-3.16%
VIA
$0.0164
-3.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:10
Trending News
More
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL
OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million