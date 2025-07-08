2025-07-31 Thursday

Metaplanet plans to acquire Japanese digital bank using Bitcoin as leverage

PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet is accelerating the accumulation of Bitcoin and plans to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to obtain funds for the
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05857+1.06%
PANews2025/07/08 16:00
Bonk.fun Takes 55% of Solana Token Issuance Market

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the latest data, Bonk.fun has surpassed Pump.fun to become the leading token issuance platform in the Solana ecosystem, with a market share
Bonk
BONK$0.00002879+0.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0167+2.95%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011975-1.53%
PANews2025/07/08 15:45
BNB Foundation purchases $50,000 worth of JANITOR and XTER tokens

PANews reported on July 8 that BNB Chain officially announced that the BNB Foundation wallet has completed the latest round of asset purchases, with a total amount of US$50,000. Specific
Janitor
JANITOR$0.003527-6.76%
Xterio
XTER$0.0908-3.09%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02189+6.15%
Binance Coin
BNB$801.5+0.15%
PANews2025/07/08 15:38
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025

Pepeto gains momentum in Q3 2025 as a utility-focused memecoin, going head-to-head with DOGE and SHIB through staking, bridge tech, and a dedicated exchange. #sponsored
GAINS
GAINS$0.02557+0.35%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001309+0.30%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22327+0.14%
Crypto.news2025/07/08 15:36
Bitcoin-focused Metaplanet surpasses Toyota and Sony in stock trading volume

Metaplanet’s stock trading volume in June nearly doubled to approximately $11.6 billion as it accelerates its Bitcoin treasury strategy, surpassing Toyota Motor and Sony Group. Based on data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Tokyo-based investment firm’s stock trading volume…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 15:30
Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment rose by more than 600% and announced a stablecoin cooperation with AnchorX

According to PANews on July 8, Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose by more than 600% today, with the price rising to as high as HK$15. It is now trading
Moonveil
MORE$0.10241+5.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00779+18.75%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02702+1.38%
PANews2025/07/08 15:29
Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout

PANews reported on July 8 that Matrixport stated that the price of Bitcoin has returned to its highs, but the momentum of stablecoin minting continues to decline. The lack of
PANews2025/07/08 15:06
Coinbase executive: Most tokens issued on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by robots

PANews reported on July 8 that Conor Grogan, product director of Coinbase, posted on the X platform: "Today, most of the tokens launched on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.05092-8.33%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011975-1.53%
PANews2025/07/08 14:46
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 15.82 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 200.5

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by
Bitcoin
BTC$118,399.99+0.37%
PANews2025/07/08 14:40
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d. The address
Ethereum
ETH$3,860+1.41%
PANews2025/07/08 14:35

Trending News

More

