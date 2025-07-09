MEXC Exchange
New Zealand to Ban Crypto ATMs, Restrict Crypto Transfers in Anti-Money Laundering Reform
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the New Zealand government is making major reforms to curb money laundering and criminal financing, so New Zealand will stop using
PANews
2025/07/09 13:54
A long-dormant whale recently became active again, transferring nearly $1.88 billion worth of BTC in 24 hours
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had been dormant for 4-6 years has recently become active again, transferring 9,000 BTC (worth $977
PANews
2025/07/09 13:47
ChatGPT is testing a mysterious feature called "Study Together"
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Tonghuashun Finance, ChatGPT is testing a mysterious new feature called "Study Together". This feature has appeared in the tool list of some
PANews
2025/07/09 13:30
GMGN Lianchuang: If users are still pinched after turning on the MEV anti-pinch function, they can get official compensation
PANews reported on July 9 that GMGN co-founder Haze posted on the X platform that there has been a recent phenomenon of malicious nodes "squeezing people" and that Jito services
PANews
2025/07/09 13:07
Analysis: Fed's June meeting minutes may reveal possibility of September rate cut
PANews reported on July 9 that according to foreign media analysis, the minutes of the Fed's June meeting are scheduled to be released at 02:00 on Thursday morning Beijing time.
PANews
2025/07/09 12:48
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$80.08 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 8, Eastern Time) the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$80.08 million, and none of the
PANews
2025/07/09 11:58
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday (July 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
PANews
2025/07/09 11:56
A whale exchanged 55 BTC for 2293.8 ETH in the last half hour
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who opened a position of 67.98 WBTC at the low of $102,274 on June
PANews
2025/07/09 11:54
Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Canadian credit union Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU) launched the country's first "Bitcoin Gateway" service, and Alberta residents can now
PANews
2025/07/09 11:49
The “07.06 cyclic long ETH whale” continued to increase its position in the early morning, and has now accumulated 5642.19 ETH long
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "giant whale who went long on ETH in the 07.06 cycle" has accumulated 5,642.19 ETH
PANews
2025/07/09 11:39
