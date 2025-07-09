MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-31 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Emirates Airlines and Crypto.com Sign MoU to Integrate Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an announcement on the Emirates official website, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com and plans to integrate Crypto.com Pay
COM
$0.021111
-6.43%
SIGN
$0.07461
-0.92%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:11
Crypto groups back lawsuit over DOJ crackdown on open-source code
A coalition of major crypto groups is urging a federal court to reject the DOJ’s effort to apply money transmission laws to open-source software.
MAJOR
$0.1619
-3.56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:08
A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Aunt Ai , the "smart money" that had built a position in AAVE at the low point in 2022 and made a
AAVE
$278.84
-1.19%
AI
$0.1338
+1.98%
SMART
$0.004222
+1.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:06
More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision
Author: francesco Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface Ethereum has been at a crossroads over the past few years. The growing criticism has led to a change in foundation leadership and
MORE
$0.10228
+5.36%
VISION
$0.0003668
+0.76%
CHANGE
$0.00244599
+1.39%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:00
Remixpoint raises 31.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin, plans to increase holdings to 3,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 9 that Remixpoint, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had raised about 31.5 billion yen (about 215 million U.S. dollars) through financing, and planned to
U
$0.01118
-2.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 16:44
Greenland Holdings' Greenland Financial Holdings holds Hong Kong's Type 4 and Type 9 licenses, supporting the virtual asset industry.
PANews reported on July 9 that Greenland Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Greenland Jinchuang currently holds License No. 4 (providing advice on
VIRTUAL
$1.3759
+0.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 16:32
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$11.6155 million
PANews reported on July 9 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.3759
+0.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 16:27
Glassnode: Bitcoin RHODL ratio rises to the highest level in the current cycle, which may indicate a shift in the market cycle and a cooling of speculative enthusiasm
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Glassnode data, the Bitcoin RHODL ratio has turned upward, reaching the highest level in the current cycle. This indicates that the wealth
MAY
$0.05226
-0.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 16:25
Beijing Internet Finance Association warns of risks of illegal fundraising such as "stablecoins"
PANews reported on July 9 that the Beijing Internet Finance Industry Association issued a risk warning, warning against illegal institutions and individuals using digital currency concepts such as "stablecoins" to
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 16:13
Interpreting EIP-7983: Can it solve Ethereum’s resource allocation problem?
By ChandlerZ, Foresight News Against the backdrop of uneven execution efficiency and resource scheduling pressure faced by the Ethereum mainnet, the EIP-7983 proposal proposed by Vitalik Buterin and Toni Wahrstaetter
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 16:00
Trending News
More
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL
OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million